Cricket

Teen stars earn Proteas call-ups as World Cup looms

14 April 2025 - 12:35
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Teenager Karabo Meso has earned a first call-up to the Proteas ODI squad.
Image: Gallo Images

Karabo Meso and Seshnie Naidu earned their first call-ups to the Proteas Women's senior ODI squad for a triangular series that starts later this month in Sri Lanka. 

Wicketkeeper Meso, 17, and leg-spinner Naidu, 19, were two of the shining lights in the South Africa U-19 team’s run to the final of the junior World Cup earlier this year. Meso continued to underline her class with a century in the final of the girls' competition in the SA20 schools tournament and her selection on Monday will add pressure to incumbent Sinalo Jafta before the Women’s World Cup later this year. 

A third rookie, all-rounder Miané Smit, was also called up to the squad for the series that features hosts Sri Lanka and India and is an important part of preparations for the World Cup in India in October. 

“For me, it's not an opportunity for Karabo, Miané and Seshnie any more. It's an opportunity for us to give them exposure at this level,” Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said.

“For the future and the bigger picture it's important that we expose them as much as possible to international cricket.”

Veteran star Marizanne Kapp will miss the series as she continues a conditioning block to allow her to be fit for the World Cup. The squad will be led by Laura Wolvaardt and contains all the household names including Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

“This tour is an opportunity for us to check where the team is at. It's a work in progress. We want to get to a point where, when we get to India in September, we are where we need to be as a team. But from a skill point of view, there's still a bit of work to do and that's what we're busy with,” Mashimbyi said. 

The Proteas have reached the semifinal at the last two ODI World Cups but their progress as a team in the 50-over format has not been as smooth as in T20s where they’ve finished runners-up in consecutive World Cups. 

The batting has long been problematic, with too much reliance on Wolvaardt, and in Kapp’s absence the seam bowling has lacked penetration with the new ball. Those will be areas that will be under scrutiny in Sri Lanka. 

South Africa play the hosts in the opener at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on April 29. 

Proteas Women Squad — ODI Tri-Series

Laura Wolvaardt (Capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Chloé Tryon

