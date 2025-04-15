“It was tough; my natural game is being aggressive but today I knew I had to play differently. As a batter you have to be adaptable.
‘I just tried to pick a fight,’ says Pretorius after Four-Day final heroics
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Lhuan-dre Pretorius was born two years after Steve Waugh played his last Test, but he borrowed a page from the former Australian captain’s storied career to help inspire the Titans’ salvation in the Four-Day Series final.
Waugh would often engage the opposition when he batted, sledging close-in fielders or rival bowlers, to get his own competitive juices going. On one memorable occasion against England, who’d refused to say anything to him when he started an innings, Waugh started talking to himself.
Pretorius didn’t have to go that far, such was the feistiness of the Wanderers final with neighbours the Lions that ended in a draw on Monday.
“I’ve played with a lot of the Lions guys at Paarl Royals. Codi [Yusuf] and I had a go at each other and that was good for me. You can get bored in Four-Day cricket when you bat for long. So I tried to pick a fight and that kept me in the game. It was good for me. It didn’t go over the line but it was heated and got me into the battle,” said the 19-year-old.
Pretorius was named player of the match for his innings of 114 that saw him occupy the crease for almost five-and-a-half hours, giving his Titans team a share of the title after a match in which the Lions were dominant.
It illustrated a different aspect of Pretorius’ game, which the public got to know during the SA20, when his stunning shot-making propelled by magical wrists saw him finish as that tournament’s leading run-scorer.
However, he’s also shown he can knuckle down and do hard labour in the First Class format and not only by being aggressive, but by absorbing pressure as he did in the final. He played his first senior red ball game in December and made a hundred when the Titans were struggling on 87/4 in their first innings in Gqeberha.
He has added two more centuries — including Monday’s effort — and is quickly demanding that perspectives of him be reviewed.
“It was tough; my natural game is being aggressive but today I knew I had to play differently. As a batter you have to be adaptable.
“I went to bed [on Sunday night] thinking about batting the whole day. Unfortunately I didn’t, but it worked out all right for us.”
He shared two crucial partnerships; the first worth 75 runs with Keegan Petersen helped absorb the Lions’ early energy on Monday morning and the second, worth 140 for the fifth wicket with Rivaldo Moonsamy, saved the match.
“His batsmanship over the past few days was incredible,” said Titans captain Neil Brand. “He figured out what the bowlers were trying to do and his plan to combat that was phenomenal.
“He has all the shots, so much talent and he’s hungry to score runs, he hits thousands of balls every week. The sky's the limit for him.”
Brand, who captained the South African side in New Zealand last year, feels the Proteas shouldn’t hesitate to give Pretorius an opportunity, even at this early stage of his career.
Players point the way for cricket — will administrators listen?
“It looks like he’s been playing for years at this level. It’s encouraging for South African cricket and I hope they get him into the [national] set-up quickly. I think he is ready.”
Pretorius said he wasn’t concerned yet about a national call-up and is instead focused on improving.
“Four-Day red ball cricket is the pinnacle of the sport. It tests your technique, it makes you a better player in other formats. I love all the formats but red ball is great for your technique and your mental game.”
He still has plenty to learn and a stint with English County Hampshire, that starts next month, will further accelerate his progress. But Monday’s innings and the way he sought to get himself through it by staying mentally engaged was shrewd.
“After lunch my body was sore. It is mentally draining and you can take things for granted. You think you have the pace of the wicket and you get comfortable and it shouldn’t be like that.
“That’s why I picked the fight. It worked.”
