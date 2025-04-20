Rajasthan’s Suryavanshi makes IPL debut at 14, starts with a six

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was thrust into the Indian Premier League (IPL) spotlight as its youngest debutant on Saturday and the 14-year-old announced himself in spectacular style with a huge six off the first ball he faced.

The Rajasthan Royals left-hander came into the squad for the clash with Lucknow Super Giants in place of captain Sanju Samson and was an impact substitute during their chase of 181, where he started by smashing Shardul Thakur over extra cover.

“My word, what the hell was that?” Australia's Shane Watson said during the broadcast.

“One of the hardest shots in cricket is to gain power over cover off the front shoe — power to burn from the 14-year-old. What a way to announce yourself to the world.”