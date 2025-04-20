Cricket

Rajasthan’s Suryavanshi makes IPL debut at 14, starts with a six

‘My word, what the hell was that?’: commentators left stunned by teen’s power and audaciousness

20 April 2025 - 12:20 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi bats in their Indian Premier League clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was thrust into the Indian Premier League (IPL) spotlight as its youngest debutant on Saturday and the 14-year-old announced himself in spectacular style with a huge six off the first ball he faced.

The Rajasthan Royals left-hander came into the squad for the clash with Lucknow Super Giants in place of captain Sanju Samson and was an impact substitute during their chase of 181, where he started by smashing Shardul Thakur over extra cover.

“My word, what the hell was that?” Australia's Shane Watson said during the broadcast.

“One of the hardest shots in cricket is to gain power over cover off the front shoe — power to burn from the 14-year-old. What a way to announce yourself to the world.”

Suryavanshi, who idolises West Indian great Brian Lara, hit two more sixes in his 20-ball 34 and was dismissed after forging a 85-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, but his team went on to lose the match by two runs.

“It was important to give him an opportunity. He batted well in the nets, his preparation was good,” Rajasthan's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said.

“Obviously we missed Sanju but it created an opportunity for Vaibhav and he made the most of his it. He batted beautifully.

“He's a great kid with a really good head on his shoulders. He's got a game that's almost 360 degrees. He's courageous and you saw his approach. He's dominating and wants to play his shots. His theory is 'watch the ball, hit the ball'.”

Suryavanshi grabbed headlines in November when he became the youngest player to earn a contract in the lucrative Twenty20 league at the age of 13 after his team outbid Delhi Capitals and signed him for 11-million Indian rupees (R2.4m).

The youngster made his debut in the domestic Ranji Trophy red-ball competition aged 12 last year and has played for India's Under-19 side against Australia, scoring a 58-ball ton.

There were murmurs about his immense talent after he made a triple-century in a local tournament in his home state of Bihar, and fans will hope he can continue to sparkle for his IPL team.

Reuters

