Mumbai welcome Rohit’s return to form, Chennai thinking about next season

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said they never lost faith in Rohit Sharma's ability after the opener roared back to form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday.

The former captain's unbeaten 76 on Sunday was his first fifty in seven matches this season and it helped secure their nine-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit has frequently lost his wicket while trying to maximise the power play overs but on Sunday he was still standing at the end of the crucial period of play and finished the game with six sixes and four fours to end his recent slump.