India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana win top Wisden awards

India duo Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been crowned the world's leading cricketers in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Bumrah won the honour in the men's section after a stellar 2024 when he excelled across formats and was named player of the tournament as India won the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies.

“In an eventful year for Indian cricket, their success depended largely, if not entirely, on one factor: whether or not he had the ball,” the publication wrote about the 31-year-old, who is considered the best all-format bowler of his era.