India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana win top Wisden awards
‘Rarely has a cricketer stood out so overwhelmingly as he did in 2024,’ publication says of Bumrah
India duo Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been crowned the world's leading cricketers in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.
Bumrah won the honour in the men's section after a stellar 2024 when he excelled across formats and was named player of the tournament as India won the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies.
“In an eventful year for Indian cricket, their success depended largely, if not entirely, on one factor: whether or not he had the ball,” the publication wrote about the 31-year-old, who is considered the best all-format bowler of his era.
S.F. Barnes in 1912— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 22, 2025
Imran Khan in 1982
Jasprit Bumrah in 2024
The only three instances of a bowler taking more than 50 Test wickets in year at an average of under 15.
In 2024, Bumrah was also the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament.
He is Wisden's Leading Men's Cricketer in… pic.twitter.com/T7ZvABk9q0
“Rarely has a cricketer stood out so overwhelmingly as he did in 2024.”
Opener Mandhana won the women's honour after a prolific 2024 that included five hundreds — four of them in one-day internationals.
Mandhana also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first Women's Premier League title last year.
WPL-winning captain ✅— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 22, 2025
Test hundred ✅
Most women's ODI hundreds in a calendar year ✅
Most women's T20I runs in a calendar year ✅
After a record-breaking 2024, Smriti Mandhana is Wisden's Leading Women's Cricketer in the World 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/w5eJNhR9uM
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran was named Leading T20 Player in the World.
England's Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith and Sophie Ecclestone were named among Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year, alongside Liam Dawson and Dan Worrall.
The Almanack, often called “the Bible of cricket”, has been published every year since 1864.
Reuters