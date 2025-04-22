Cricket

India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana win top Wisden awards

‘Rarely has a cricketer stood out so overwhelmingly as he did in 2024,’ publication says of Bumrah

22 April 2025 - 09:15 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's Jasprit Bumrah has been named Wisden Cricketer of the Year. File photo
India's Jasprit Bumrah has been named Wisden Cricketer of the Year. File photo
Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

India duo Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been crowned the world's leading cricketers in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Bumrah won the honour in the men's section after a stellar 2024 when he excelled across formats and was named player of the tournament as India won the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies.

“In an eventful year for Indian cricket, their success depended largely, if not entirely, on one factor: whether or not he had the ball,” the publication wrote about the 31-year-old, who is considered the best all-format bowler of his era.

“Rarely has a cricketer stood out so overwhelmingly as he did in 2024.”

Opener Mandhana won the women's honour after a prolific 2024 that included five hundreds — four of them in one-day internationals.

Mandhana also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first Women's Premier League title last year.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran was named Leading T20 Player in the World.

England's Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith and Sophie Ecclestone were named among Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year, alongside Liam Dawson and Dan Worrall.

The Almanack, often called “the Bible of cricket”, has been published every year since 1864. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Mumbai welcome Rohit’s return to form, Chennai thinking about next season

‘Once he comes off like that, you know he's going to change the game,’ says coach Jayawardene on Sharma.
Sport
17 hours ago

Rajasthan’s Suryavanshi makes IPL debut at 14, starts with a six

‘My word, what the hell was that?’: commentators left stunned by teen’s power and audaciousness.
Sport
1 day ago

Pretorius a step closer to playing for Proteas after call-up for SA A tour to Caribbean

Lhuan-dre Pretorius will head to the West Indies next month as part of the South Africa A squad, hoping to further accelerate his claims for a ...
Sport
2 days ago

CSA seek national selection convener for the Proteas

Cricket SA have confirmed the re-establishment of a national selection panel for the men's Proteas teams by advertising for the position of convenor.
Sport
4 days ago

‘I know I am good enough for the international stage,’ says Fortuin after Proteas snub

‘Whatever people think, I don’t play the game according to others’ beliefs [about me]’
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sundowns captain Themba Zwane signs new contract Soccer
  2. Netball SA moves to assure members after president Molokwane suspended Sport
  3. Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy wants future sorted soon after relegation Soccer
  4. Man City’s clash against Aston Villa a ‘final’, says Guardiola Soccer
  5. Liverpool edge closer to title and send Leicester down Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial continues | 14 April 2025
DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court