AB de Villiers leads SA Legends hoping for laughs and some wins
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
AB de Villiers, vision now fully restored, will lead the South African Legends team at the World Championships of Legends (WCL) in England in July, hoping to be competitive, looking forward to a few laughs and trying to win.
De Villiers admitted his enthusiasm for the game was reignited by backyard matches with his sons — where he does more bowling than batting — and then a charity match at SuperSport Park recently against retired players from the Bulls rugby side.
He made 100 off 26 balls in that match and by the time the organisers of the WCL called he was happy to add his name to a list of former stars who will participate in England, including Chris Gayle, Brett Lee, Alastair Cook and Shahid Afridi.
“I did a net session before that Bulls game and I enjoyed it so I wanted to get involved and create a competitive team,” said the now 41-year-old De Villiers.
He needed eye surgery last year after battling with an ailment that had been causing him problems in the latter years of his playing days.
“I can definitely see better now,” he joked.
“There is no pressure on us, enjoyment comes first and to sneak a win would be nice.”
The WCL, which held its inaugural tournament in the UK last year, is the brainchild of Harshit Tomar, a music producer from India, who said the idea for the tournament came from that country’s greatest cricket legend.
“I got the idea during a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar. He said I should look into supporting a legends tournament because there were a lot of people who still wanted to see these great names of the past play.”
The WCL differs from the International Masters tournament which took place in March and was won by the Indian team captained by Tendulkar. That tournament is for players aged 40 an over, while the WCL’s age limit is 33, with the only stipulation being players who sign up can’t be contracted to a national board.
The South African WCL team includes Hardus Viljoen, who is still playing domestically, as is Aaron Phangiso and Wayne Parnell, who has just signed on to play for the KwaZulu-Natal-Inland Tuskers next season. Hashim Amla was named on Thursday as the latest addition to the squad.
Phangiso, 41, who played 21 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals, didn’t hesitate to sign up for the WCL.
“One of the things that motivated me to do this was showing off for my son. He missed out a lot when I was playing [for SA] because he was too young. For him to have an opportunity to see me play with these guys again and to see me play in the green and gold — and I know it's a bit different — for him see me in a jersey that says South Africa, I can’t ask for better,” said the left-arm spinner.
While Phangiso said yes immediately when called, Chris Morris admitted he was wary and initially answered “no” when asked to join the team.
“Straight away I said no. In my head, the first thing I thought was, I’m not playing cricket ever again. But once I saw the names involved, I felt I’ve got to do this,” said Morris, who played four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is for the Proteas.
“Most of these teammates are my friends and to go on tour with them again is unbelievable. As a commentator you see a different side of the game — but you wonder, can I still do it?
“Once I got the feeling of who will be there, the teammates I’d have and how the guys were feeling who are going, then the decision was a no-brainer for me.”
The T20 tournament, which starts on July 18 and runs until August 2, will be played at four venues including Edgbaston and Headingley.
SA Legends
AB de Villiers (capt), Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, Hashim Amla, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Wayne Parnell, Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, Aaron Phangiso, Wayne Parnell, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen.
