Standard of domestic cricket not as good as 10 years ago says Aaron Phangiso
While Cricket SA continues to interrogate the merits of the current provincial structure, veteran spinner Aaron Phangiso says the quality of cricket being played last season was well below what he experienced during the six team franchise system.
“I played in a tough era,” said the 41 year old left-arm spinner.
“That standard has gone down.”
Phangiso played for a star-studded Titans team and later for the Lions during the franchise era, which CSA did away with in 2021 after 17 years.
In making that decision, CSA sited financial challenges, which is ironically the same reason being offered for why the current domestic structure comprising 15 teams split into two divisions, is being reviewed.
But Phangiso, who spent last season with the Knights, said a lack of experience outside of the main squads and starting teams, was hampering the development of the SA’s young players.
“I feel at the moment, the one thing that SA cricket was so quick to do was get rid of experience early on. When guys reach 35 or 36, they stop playing or they are forced out.
"They tell guys about contracts, but forgetting that when I started at the Titans, I was playing with Daryll Cullinan, Martin van Jaarsveld and Gerald Dros — those guys played a massive role.
"They were older, but they gave us a chance to learn about the game,” said Phangiso.
He had a stop-start international career, playing 21 ODIs and 16 T20Is, but at his peak, Phangiso provided control and was an excellent fielder, especially in the inner-ring.
He will be part of the SA Legends team heading to England in July for the World Championship of Legends along with AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Chris Morris.
Phangiso explained that when he started for the Titans, he bowled against Herschelle Gibbs, Justin Ontong and former England international Owais Shah, who signed as an overseas pro, and it quickly improved his game.
“You can tell the difference in quality.”
“Most teams in the top division nowadays, have one or two batters and if you get rid of those, then the you can ‘manage’ the rest. We don’t have that strength with the batters,” said Phangiso.
“It’s almost the same with bowling attack. Back then, say at the Titans, there was Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Albie Morkel, Ethy Mbhalati, that’s a strong attack. At provinces now, there are one or two bowlers, and if you look after them, the rest can be managed. The standard is different.”
One area Phangiso feels is hurting the local system is the absence of a level below the first team, where players who are out of form can regain their confidence, while assisting younger players who are starting their careers.
During the franchise era, teams had a structure below the top teams loosely title semi-professional or amateur where provincial competitions similar to the current structure were played.
It allowed those who were not able to crack the first team, to continue play, which a young Phangiso said he found invaluable.
“You could find Pierre Joubert, Dros, Justin Kemp, would play in the ‘amateur team’ and that gave us the time to learn, but we don’t have that now.”
“I was looking at (Keegan Petersen), a guy who's played for the Proteas, after he joined the Titans last season and he couldn’t make it into the team for a few weeks. I wondered what he was doing. Sitting at home? Playing club cricket? .
"In that amateur system like we used to have, KP would filter down, take time to improve his game, and at the same time five other batters learn from him,” said Phangiso.
Cricket SA will be discussing its plans for the new domestic structure at a special meeting on May 11.