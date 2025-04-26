Standard of domestic cricket not as good as 10 years ago says Aaron Phangiso

But Phangiso, who spent last season with the Knights, said a lack of experience outside of the main squads and starting teams, was hampering the development of the SA’s young players.

“I feel at the moment, the one thing that SA cricket was so quick to do was get rid of experience early on. When guys reach 35 or 36, they stop playing or they are forced out.

"They tell guys about contracts, but forgetting that when I started at the Titans, I was playing with Daryll Cullinan, Martin van Jaarsveld and Gerald Dros — those guys played a massive role.

"They were older, but they gave us a chance to learn about the game,” said Phangiso.

He had a stop-start international career, playing 21 ODIs and 16 T20Is, but at his peak, Phangiso provided control and was an excellent fielder, especially in the inner-ring.

He will be part of the SA Legends team heading to England in July for the World Championship of Legends along with AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Chris Morris.

Phangiso explained that when he started for the Titans, he bowled against Herschelle Gibbs, Justin Ontong and former England international Owais Shah, who signed as an overseas pro, and it quickly improved his game.

“You can tell the difference in quality.”

“Most teams in the top division nowadays, have one or two batters and if you get rid of those, then the you can ‘manage’ the rest. We don’t have that strength with the batters,” said Phangiso.

“It’s almost the same with bowling attack. Back then, say at the Titans, there was Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Albie Morkel, Ethy Mbhalati, that’s a strong attack. At provinces now, there are one or two bowlers, and if you look after them, the rest can be managed. The standard is different.”