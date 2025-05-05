Parag hits six sixes in a row but Rajasthan fall short against Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag became the first batter in the Indian Premier League's history to smash six sixes off successive deliveries he faced even if it could not prevent their narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Chasing 207 for win at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Rajasthan slumped to 71-5 in the eighth over but Parag turned the match on its head with 95 off 45 balls.

Teammate Shimron Hetmyer took a single off the first ball in the 13th over from Kolkata spinner Moeen Ali to bring Parag on strike and carnage ensued.