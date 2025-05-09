Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Shukri Conrad as coach for all the formats.
Shukri Conrad appointed Proteas men’s all-format coach
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Shukri Conrad as coach for all the formats.
Conrad, who has led the Test side since January 2023, takes over the white-ball formats from Rob Walter, starting with the T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in July.
The 58-year-old will oversee the national team across all formats up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa.
CSA said his appointment forms part of its broader restructuring of the national team strategy, which includes the reintroduction of a national convener of selection.
“Shukri’s track record with the red-ball team speaks for itself,” CSA director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe said.
“He has laid a solid foundation and instilled a strong identity in the Test environment. I am excited to see him bring the profile and structure to the white-ball space.
“Having been part of the national set-up over the past two years he understands the demands of international cricket. He has also established sound relationships with the players and we have no doubt he is the best person for the job.
“We are confident he will help us maintain our upward trajectory and remain competitive in all three formats.”
Conrad said he is excited for what lies ahead.
“I’m honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the national team in all three formats. Coaching the Test side has been the greatest privilege of my cricket journey and to now oversee the white-ball teams as well is something unbelievably special.
India considers suspending IPL cricket tournament, source says
“I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead. South African cricket has incredible white-ball talent, from the calibre of our senior players to the emerging group of juniors aspiring to represent the Proteas. There’s a strong foundation to build on and I believe we have what it takes to achieve something special.
“We have a busy schedule ahead, starting with the WTC Final next month, the T20 World Cup next year and our own 50-over World Cup to follow the year after.
“During this period, planning will be key for us as we look to manage our player base to ensure the strongest teams can be fielded in every format. We want to be the best in the world in all three forms of the game and that is no doubt my number one target and goal for the Proteas.”
Conrad’s next assignment will be the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia, from June 11 to 15 at Lord’s in London.
