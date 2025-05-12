India superstar Kohli follows Rohit into Test retirement

India batting superstar Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a sparkling career in the longest format just days after captain Rohit Sharma did the same.

Kohli, who made his debut in 2011 and scored 30 centuries and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 over 123 Tests, is expected to remain available for one-day internationals.

The 36-year-old quit Twenty20 Internationals immediately after India won their second 20-overs World Cup trophy in West Indies last year.

“It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on,” Kohli posted on Instagram.