The rest of the squad contains no surprises, though Conrad and captain Temba Bavuma will have to make a call on who will open with Aiden Markram, with Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi options. Rickelton would be favourite after making a double hundred in SA’s last Test against Pakistan, but he opened in that match because of a hamstring injury picked up by De Zorzi.
“A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we’ve stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We’ve selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord’s,” Conrad said.
The squad will assemble in Arundel on May 31 and play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3 to 6 before heading to London on June 7.
Proteas squad
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch
Bosch included as Conrad names Proteas’ squad for Lord’s Test final
‘We’ve stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle’
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
Shukri Conrad named a tried and tested 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s, which includes all-rounder Corbin Bosch.
After a long wait for Test recognition, Bosch, 30, made a promising debut against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in December in his lone five-day game.
In bowling he produced 4-63 in the first innings and match figures of 5-117. He scored a crucial 81 not out batting at nine in SA's first innings 301 in a low-scoring two-wicket victory, then was out for a duck in the second innings.
There was no room in the group for young fast bowlers Kwena Maphaka and Gerald Coetzee, with Lungi Ngidi, who didn’t play a part in any of the home Tests last summer, included along with Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Marco Jansen.
“I’m particularly pleased to welcome Lungi back in the side. He’s put in the work and offers us an experienced option with the ball,” Conrad said.
Green back in Australia squad for Test championship final against Proteas
The rest of the squad contains no surprises, though Conrad and captain Temba Bavuma will have to make a call on who will open with Aiden Markram, with Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi options. Rickelton would be favourite after making a double hundred in SA’s last Test against Pakistan, but he opened in that match because of a hamstring injury picked up by De Zorzi.
“A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we’ve stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We’ve selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord’s,” Conrad said.
The squad will assemble in Arundel on May 31 and play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3 to 6 before heading to London on June 7.
Proteas squad
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch
READ MORE:
Shukri Conrad appointed Proteas men’s all-format coach
India superstar Kohli follows Rohit into Test retirement
Proteas star Rassie’s father loses battle with cancer
IPL to resume on Saturday after India-Pakistan ceasefire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos