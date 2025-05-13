Cricket

Green back in Australia squad for Test championship final against Proteas

13 May 2025 - 09:40 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Cameron Green has been named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images for Cricket Australia

Australia named all-rounder Cameron Green in the squad on Tuesday for the World Test Championship final where they will face South Africa at Lord's from June 11 to 15.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the one-day international series in England last year and had surgery in October but returned playing for Gloucestershire in English county cricket last month.

Captain Pat Cummins and fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood were also named in a strong side after missing the recent Test series in Sri Lanka.

Australia won the World Test Championship in 2023 after beating India in the final at The Oval.

The Proteas are announcing their squad at 11am on Tuesday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

Reuters

