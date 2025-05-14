Proteas hope WTC final shows Test cricket is not just about the ‘big three’
‘Great chance to show SA and the world the Proteas need to be taken seriously’
Beyond winning the World Test Championship (WTC), South Africa’s presence in the final should serve as a reminder for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to extend support for the format beyond England, India and Australia, says Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad.
Citing results over the “big three” recently, Conrad explained that the Test format remained relevant, but needed the ICC to provide honest backing so that the schedule wasn’t dominated by the wealthiest nations.
“NZ won 3-0 in India, Sri Lanka won a Test in England, West Indies won a Test in Australia. Are they really the big three?,” Conrad wondered. “I think we need strong Test cricket. Test cricket is the lifeblood of cricket around the world, The other formats rely on Test cricket, it is the shop window for a lot of players who want to make it in the other formats.
“I reckon the ICC needs to take it in hand, and ensure that the global Test game is looked after rather than the whims and fancies of a few nations.”
The criticism the Proteas faced from the likes of Michael Vaughan — a former England captain — and Darren Lehmann — the former Australian player and later head coach — for qualifying for the WTC final, indicated not only a lack of understanding of the WTC format, but how little regard was given to teams outside the “big three”.
South Africa had to make do with two match Test series for most of the last cycle, and while CSA didn’t help itself with the selection of a “C team” for a tour to New Zealand, even that decision was indicative of the need for financial stability — something Test cricket, outside the “big three”, doesn’t provide.
“If we are able to achieve (qualifying for WTC final) with the (limited) schedule we had, imagine what we can do with a packed schedule,” said Conrad.
“If that means we take our place at the main table and winning this shows we belong, then so be it. I’ve never felt that Test cricket should play second fiddle to the white ball game. It is a great chance to show South Africa and the world that the Proteas need to be taken seriously.”
For a side that has grown accustomed to playing two match Test series the WTC final throws the Proteas a curveball they haven’t faced since 2017.
December that year was the last time they played a one-off Test, against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha, which was part of preparations for subsequent series against India and Australia.
The Proteas’ last Test was in January, and Australia’s in February, making preparation tricky for the Lord’s fixture which starts on June 11. The revised IPL schedule threw another spanner in the works, and Conrad’s and CSA’s insistence that the original deadline for the players to return to South Africa on May 26 is complied with, is understandable.
Conrad wants the players to have a few days off with their families before jetting off to the UK on May 30. South Africa will also play a four-day match starting on June 3 — the same day as the IPL final.
Temba Bavuma said his private discussions with IPL-contracted teammates left him confident that everyone’s primary focus is the WTC final.
“It’s quite warming and motivating to hear from guys at the IPL, who are going back (to India), asking how that will affect their preparation for the WTC final; it shows where the guys are at mentally.”
After missing the four-day final with the Lions at the start of April because of an elbow injury, Bavuma said he was fully fit and mentally refreshed. “I’ve started hitting balls and there is no discomfort. I had a nice break. Mentally and physically I’m in a good space,” he said.
The match against Zimbabwe at Arundel will provide the players with an opportunity to create some red-ball rhythm ahead of Lord’s.
“I’m not a big fan of practice games,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for those of us who haven’t played red ball cricket to dust off the cobwebs, a chance for the bowlers to get time in their legs and batters to get accustomed to spending time in the middle. Personally you take what you can from it.”