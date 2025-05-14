Proteas hope WTC final shows Test cricket is not just about the ‘big three’

Beyond winning the World Test Championship (WTC), South Africa’s presence in the final should serve as a reminder for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to extend support for the format beyond England, India and Australia, says Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad.

Citing results over the “big three” recently, Conrad explained that the Test format remained relevant, but needed the ICC to provide honest backing so that the schedule wasn’t dominated by the wealthiest nations.

“NZ won 3-0 in India, Sri Lanka won a Test in England, West Indies won a Test in Australia. Are they really the big three?,” Conrad wondered. “I think we need strong Test cricket. Test cricket is the lifeblood of cricket around the world, The other formats rely on Test cricket, it is the shop window for a lot of players who want to make it in the other formats.