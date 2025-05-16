Cricket

Massive prize pot awaits Proteas for winning World Test Championship

16 May 2025 - 12:12 By STUART HESS
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SA captain Temba Bavuma.
SA captain Temba Bavuma.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Temba Bavuma’s Proteas have 65-million more reasons to end the country’s trophy drought when they tackle the Australians in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next month. 

The ICC announced the official prize money for the keenly anticipated clash, with the winners walking away with $3.6m (R65m).

The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition,” the ICC said on Thursday. 

The runners-up return is not too shabby either, with Bavuma’s team guaranteed $2.1m (R37.9m) . 

Naturally that won’t be at the forefront of the players’ minds, with the prestige ranking higher and the desire to lift a world cricket title a sufficiently strong enough source of motivation. 

Bavuma was asked earlier this week if the match was the biggest he will be a part of.

“It depends on the result,” he replied. 

“The occasion, Lord’s, the home of cricket, coming up against our arch enemies Australia, there is always drama and fire against Australia, this will be no different.

“Also it’s Test cricket, which has taken a back seat globally because T20 is the thing. For us to have the opportunity to prop up Test cricket here at home, that will be a great responsibility and lovely to be a part of. The opportunity to bring back silverware makes it a much bigger event.”

As per the memorandum of understanding between Cricket SA and the players union, the SA Cricketers Association, 80% of the winnings will be shared among players and the team’s management.

The Proteas players who are contracted to the IPL are expected to return to SA by May 27, before departing for the UK on May 30. They will play a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel starting on June 3.

READ MORE

Bavuma offers good friend Rabada support after drugs ordeal

‘It’s a very bad mistake, but one he has been upfront about,’ says Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.
Sport
2 days ago

‘We want our Proteas back on May 26,’ CSA tells BCCI over IPL extension

‘We have made it clear that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC.’
Sport
2 days ago

World Test finalists Proteas and Australia mull makeup of top orders

The Proteas are clear about Aiden Markram opening with Ryan Rickelton — but it’s the No 3 spot that will be a point of debate when they reach London.
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas hope WTC final shows Test cricket is not just about the ‘big three’

‘It is a great chance to show SA and the world that the Proteas need to be taken seriously.’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at ... Soccer
  2. ‘Mature’ matric pupil Koekemoer adds to SA’s ‘insane’ 4x400m talent pool Sport
  3. Nigeria have teased U-20 Afcon semi opponents Amajita as ‘junior brothers’ Soccer
  4. Amajita stun Nigeria — and reach their first U-20 Afcon final in 28 years Soccer
  5. Sundowns crowned league champions for eighth successive season Soccer

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS