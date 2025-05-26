Cricket

Armed with winning blueprint, Gill to lead India by example

‘If I’m batting out there, I want to be able to make decisions as a batsman and not as a captain’

26 May 2025 - 15:50 By Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India's new Test captain Shubman Gill. File photo
India's new Test captain Shubman Gill. File photo
Image: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

India Test captain Shubman Gill has inherited a blueprint for winning series abroad and will lead by example to achieve that goal, the 25-year-old said on Sunday.

Gill was thrust into the role after Rohit Sharma quit Test cricket this month and Virat Kohli followed suit ahead of a five-match series in England.

“I'm looking forward for this exciting opportunity, and I think the upcoming series in England is going to be a very exciting one,” the elegant top-order batter said in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Board.

“I believe in leading by example, not just by my performance but, off the field, by my discipline and hard work.”

Captaining the national cricket team is often called the second most important job in India, after the prime minister's, and Gill will lead a dressing room containing players who enjoy rock-star status in the cricket-mad country.

“As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in but also when to give space to the players, because everyone has a different personality,” he said.

Knowing players at a deeper level and creating a conducive atmosphere were key to getting the best results out of them, Gill said.

The Punjab player said he learnt a lot from playing cricket alongside Rohit and Kohli, India's previous two Test captains, as well as former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

He admired Kohli's passion and Rohit's calmness even though both were aggressive captains aiming for a common goal.

A triumph for Kohli may redeem IPL after difficult few weeks

The problem for the IPL is the volatility of the region where it is played and the political impasse between two of cricket’s major nations
Sport
4 days ago

“These are the qualities that I learnt from guys like Rohit, Virat and Ashwin,” Gill said.

“They have given us a blueprint on how to tour away from home and win matches and series.

“It's one thing to be able to deliver and execute, but because we have that blueprint, we know how to tour away from home and win matches and series.”

The onus will be on him to fill the void in the top order left by Rohit and Kohli.

“If I'm batting out there, I want to be able to make decisions as a batsman and not as a captain,” Gill said.

“If I start thinking about other things, it just puts more pressure on me which is not required.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hard-working Yusuf scoops top prize at Lions' end-of-season awards

Seam bowler Codi Yusuf earned recognition for multiple seasons of good returns by being named the Gauteng Lions’ Player of the Season on Thursday ...
Sport
3 days ago

Jonty Rhodes to lend fielding expertise to Lions next season

Proteas legend’s role will stretch much further than working with the senior men’s team.
Sport
6 days ago

Proteas eyeing bigger Test schedule after 2027

The prospect of a return to four or five match Test series’s between England and South Africa has been raised by officials from both countries as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Massive prize pot awaits Proteas for winning World Test Championship

Temba Bavuma’s Proteas have 65-million more reasons to end the country’s trophy drought when they tackle the Australians in the World Test ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I feel dumb and slower': strongest man Nel describes effects of extreme lifting Sport
  2. Rulani Mokwena pens emotional letter to Wydad fans as he leaves the club Soccer
  3. Bayanda Walaza strikes again as he lowers his SA age-group record Sport
  4. Sundowns stunned as Pyramids draw level in Pretoria Soccer
  5. Akani Simbine maintains his 100m dominance at Rabat Diamond League Sport

Latest Videos

Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep92 | BMW 320d, Mitsubishi ASX, Kia Seltos GT, Porsche Panamera, ...