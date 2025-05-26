Armed with winning blueprint, Gill to lead India by example

India Test captain Shubman Gill has inherited a blueprint for winning series abroad and will lead by example to achieve that goal, the 25-year-old said on Sunday.

Gill was thrust into the role after Rohit Sharma quit Test cricket this month and Virat Kohli followed suit ahead of a five-match series in England.

“I'm looking forward for this exciting opportunity, and I think the upcoming series in England is going to be a very exciting one,” the elegant top-order batter said in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Board.

“I believe in leading by example, not just by my performance but, off the field, by my discipline and hard work.”