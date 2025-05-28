From dazzled to dazzling, Bengaluru's Jitesh makes his mark in IPL

Jitesh Sharma admits to being dazzled by the big-name players in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room at first but the stumper-batter proved he deserves his place among them after propelling his team into an Indian Premier League qualifier.

The stand-in captain's unbeaten 85 off 33 balls on Tuesday helped Bengaluru chase down a 228-run target for a six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their final group match.

That victory made Bengaluru the first IPL side to win all seven away matches in the group stage, and they will face Punjab Kings in the first qualifier on Thursday.

Leading Bengaluru in the absence of injured captain Rajat Patidar, Jitesh's sparkling knock overshadowed teammate Virat Kohli's fluent fifty and Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's blistering hundred.

“I was getting cramps because of the pressure and responsibility on my shoulders,” the 31-year-old said with a smile.