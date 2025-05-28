Cricket

From dazzled to dazzling, Bengaluru's Jitesh makes his mark in IPL

28 May 2025 - 14:17 By Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates his team's win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India on Tuesday.
Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates his team's win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India on Tuesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Jitesh Sharma admits to being dazzled by the big-name players in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room at first but the stumper-batter proved he deserves his place among them after propelling his team into an Indian Premier League qualifier.

The stand-in captain's unbeaten 85 off 33 balls on Tuesday helped Bengaluru chase down a 228-run target for a six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their final group match.

That victory made Bengaluru the first IPL side to win all seven away matches in the group stage, and they will face Punjab Kings in the first qualifier on Thursday.

Leading Bengaluru in the absence of injured captain Rajat Patidar, Jitesh's sparkling knock overshadowed teammate Virat Kohli's fluent fifty and Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's blistering hundred.

“I was getting cramps because of the pressure and responsibility on my shoulders,” the 31-year-old said with a smile.

“This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure.

“When I see players like Virat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, I feel both pressure and excitement, that I am getting to play with them.

“I have now learnt to enjoy this pressure.”

Bengaluru were 123-4 when Kohli (54) departed but Jitesh, who has played seven T20 Internationals, stayed put to ensure they prevailed with eight balls to spare.

He said Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik had helped him believe in his own ability and provided clarity about his role.

“My mentor tells me I have the calibre to finish a game if I can take it deep. A lot of credit goes to him.”

The winner of Thursday's qualifier in Mullanpur will advance to the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The losing side can still join them in the final by beating the winner of Friday's eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Proteas to face Namibia for the first time in October

Namibia will face South Africa for the first time in a one-off T20 International in Windhoek in October.
Sport
23 hours ago

Armed with winning blueprint, Gill to lead India by example

‘If I’m batting out there, I want to be able to make decisions as a batsman and not as a captain.’
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas eyeing bigger Test schedule after 2027

The prospect of a return to four or five match Test series’s between England and South Africa has been raised by officials from both countries as ...
Sport
3 days ago

Hard-working Yusuf scoops top prize at Lions' end-of-season awards

Seam bowler Codi Yusuf earned recognition for multiple seasons of good returns by being named the Gauteng Lions’ Player of the Season on Thursday ...
Sport
5 days ago

A triumph for Kohli may redeem IPL after difficult few weeks

The problem for the IPL is the volatility of the region where it is played and the political impasse between two of cricket’s major nations
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I feel dumb and slower': strongest man Nel describes effects of extreme lifting Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein Sport
  3. Mo Salah: talks with Saudi league officials were serious Soccer
  4. Uncertainty over PSL’s promotion playoffs as matches halted Soccer
  5. Springbok star Etzebeth and his wife are expecting their second child Rugby

Latest Videos

Trump administration fights back on South Sudan deportations | NewsNation Prime
Bright young minds tackle water challenges in national innovation competition