Cricket

Kohli closes in on long-awaited IPL title

Iyer inspires Punjab Kings to win against Mumbai to set up final against RC Bengaluru

02 June 2025 - 12:30 By Amlan Chakraborty and Rohith Nair
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli bats in their Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 win against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, India on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Virat Kohli's trophy cabinet is chock full of awards from his international career but the batsman can end the long wait to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title when his Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in Tuesday's final.

The 36-year-old has been with Bengaluru since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost every time.

They have looked a different side altogether under Rajat Patidar this season though, winning all seven away games in the group stage and crushing Punjab in the first qualifier.

Veteran Kohli is their leading scorer in the tournament but while Bengaluru have been criticised in the past for ignoring team balance and packing the side with marquee players they have finally clicked as a team this season.

“It's a better balanced side, far better balanced side,” former Australia player Tom Moody, who has coached Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, told ESPNcricinfo website.

“It's not top heavy. There's opportunities for other players to have an impact in the game, whereas previously, you look at RCB and it was always the top three and then you're concerned about what follows that.”

Bengaluru were reinforced by Josh Hazlewood's return from a shoulder injury ahead of the playoff and he had an immediate impact as they dismantled Punjab for 101 on Thursday.

Down but not out, Punjab managed to claw their way into the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium after beating Mumbai Indians in Sunday's qualifier.

Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, has led from the front and is Punjab's top scorer this season.

He produced a captain's knock of 78 not out to help Punjab chase down a tricky target set by powerhouse Mumbai in Sunday's qualifier.

“I love big occasions,” Iyer said after his match-winning knock.

“I say to myself and my colleagues, the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, and you'll get the best results.

“Today I was focusing on my breathing rather than sweating it out.”

