Kohli closes in on long-awaited IPL title
Iyer inspires Punjab Kings to win against Mumbai to set up final against RC Bengaluru
Virat Kohli's trophy cabinet is chock full of awards from his international career but the batsman can end the long wait to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title when his Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in Tuesday's final.
The 36-year-old has been with Bengaluru since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost every time.
They have looked a different side altogether under Rajat Patidar this season though, winning all seven away games in the group stage and crushing Punjab in the first qualifier.
Veteran Kohli is their leading scorer in the tournament but while Bengaluru have been criticised in the past for ignoring team balance and packing the side with marquee players they have finally clicked as a team this season.
Virat Kohli in last 3 IPL seasons:— Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) May 31, 2025
2023 - 639 runs @ 140 sr
2024 - 741 runs @ 155 sr
2025 - 614 runs @ 149 sr
He scored 600+ runs in 3 consecutive seasons. The most consistent player in T20 cricket. 🐐pic.twitter.com/Q6a187rvhY
“It's a better balanced side, far better balanced side,” former Australia player Tom Moody, who has coached Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, told ESPNcricinfo website.
“It's not top heavy. There's opportunities for other players to have an impact in the game, whereas previously, you look at RCB and it was always the top three and then you're concerned about what follows that.”
Bengaluru were reinforced by Josh Hazlewood's return from a shoulder injury ahead of the playoff and he had an immediate impact as they dismantled Punjab for 101 on Thursday.
Down but not out, Punjab managed to claw their way into the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium after beating Mumbai Indians in Sunday's qualifier.
Shreyas Iyer is the most underrated player and captain.— Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) June 1, 2025
He hits sixes like Rohit Sharma,
Builds innings and finishes games like Virat Kohli,
Fields like Ravindra Jadeja,
And captains like Dhoni.
He is an all-in-one#MIvsPBKS
pic.twitter.com/dge0i5p0n0
Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, has led from the front and is Punjab's top scorer this season.
He produced a captain's knock of 78 not out to help Punjab chase down a tricky target set by powerhouse Mumbai in Sunday's qualifier.
“I love big occasions,” Iyer said after his match-winning knock.
“I say to myself and my colleagues, the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, and you'll get the best results.
“Today I was focusing on my breathing rather than sweating it out.”
Iyer, with the full backing of coach Ricky Ponting, has instilled a fearlessness in Punjab's approach that has given them hope of winning a first IPL crown.
On Sunday, Iyer played a captain's knock as table-toppers Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the second qualifier to set up a tantalising final.
Punjab had won the toss and opted to field before the rain came down and delayed the start of the game by more than two hours. But they did not lose any overs, with the match eventually finishing at well past 1.30am at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chasing a target of 204 for victory, Iyer smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls as his team returned to the final for the first time in 11 years.
The result means Tuesday's final will crown a new IPL champion, with Bengaluru also falling short in the summit clash in 2009, 2011 and 2016.
Reuters