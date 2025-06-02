Cricket

Proteas power-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

02 June 2025 - 13:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's destructive middle order batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his international career. File photo
South Africa's destructive middle order batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his international career. File photo
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all forms of international cricket, a blow for South Africa before their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where he would have been a major drawcard.

Klaasen, 33, is one of the world’s most destructive batters in white-ball cricket and a mainstay of the South African limited-overs side in recent years. He is likely to maintain a presence on the global Twenty20 league circuit.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce I have decided to step away from international cricket,” he said in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Monday.

“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was a difficult decision but also one I have peace with.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”

CSA's director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe said he understood the reasons for Klaasen’s decision.

“He has been transparent with CSA throughout the past few months and we respect his decision to retire from international cricket,” Nkwe said. “We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Klaasen averaged 43.69 with four centuries and 11 50s in 60 one-day internationals and scored 1,000 runs in 58 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Test matches for South Africa.

READ MORE:

Aussies will definitely sledge Rabada, Markram believes

‘Behind the scenes the team must rally behind him and make sure his prep is good and he is focusing.’
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma must find room to think clearly - Smith

Graeme Smith hopes Temba Bavuma finds time for himself ahead of the World Test Championship final to get into the right mindset before tackling ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ryan Rickelton finds comfort after years of pain

Well into the ninth hour of his New Year’s epic, with more than 200 runs to his name, the pain became unbearable for Ryan Rickelton.
Sport
1 day ago

Legends offer stirring reminder of what's at stake for Bavuma and Co at Lord's

It’s unlikely the Proteas didn’t understand the magnitude of what awaits them at Lord’s in a fortnight, but just in case, a few legends gave them a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Klaasen focused on IPL and not contract talks with Proteas

Batter who has become sought-after in T20 leagues globally a notable absentee in list of contracted Proteas players.
Sport
1 month ago

Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen aims to be the best in the world

In-form wicketkeeper-batter has scored fifties in his last five matches, including his 64 in win against England
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  2. Zakithi Nene joins sub-44 seconds club with speedy victory in Nairobi Sport
  3. Aussies will definitely sledge Rabada, Markram believes Cricket
  4. James Moloi re-elected as Athletics SA president along with most of board Sport
  5. Sundowns unable to scale Pyramids, as Egyptian club crowned kings of Africa Soccer

Latest Videos

UK FM backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, hails new era in bilateral ties
Google, DOJ give closing arguments in antitrust case. What prosecutors could be ...