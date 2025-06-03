Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs ahead of WTC final

Tristan Stubbs admits he trod carefully around the Australian players at the Indian Premier League (IPL), but detected that the levels of anxiety the South African players have for the World Test Championship (WTC) final are also shared by those likely to don the “baggy green” at Lord’s.

“The biggest thing is they are also human. They have the same thoughts we have. Sometimes you forget that, because they’ve won so many big games. They’re also a bit nervous — don’t use that in a headline,” Stubbs said with a smile.

“I get from them that they have the same fears and that bodes well. They also have their insecurities.”

Stubbs played alongside Jake Frasier-McGurk (not part of the WTC squad), with whom he’s become good friends, and Mitchell Starc for the Delhi Capitals at the IPL, giving him an insight into Australia’s thinking.

“There was a little bit of chat. I’ve been trying to do it subtly, trying to get as much information as I can. They are pumped for it — like we’re pumped for it.”