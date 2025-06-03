Cricket

Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs ahead of WTC final

03 June 2025 - 15:03
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Tristan Stubbs is ready to fill any batting role for the Proteas at Lord's. File photo.
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Tristan Stubbs admits he trod carefully around the Australian players at the Indian Premier League (IPL), but detected that the levels of anxiety the South African players have for the World Test Championship (WTC) final are also shared by those likely to don the “baggy green” at Lord’s.

“The biggest thing is they are also human. They have the same thoughts we have. Sometimes you forget that, because they’ve won so many big games. They’re also a bit nervous — don’t use that in a headline,” Stubbs said with a smile. 

“I get from them that they have the same fears and that bodes well. They also have their insecurities.”

Stubbs played alongside Jake Frasier-McGurk (not part of the WTC squad), with whom he’s become good friends, and Mitchell Starc for the Delhi Capitals at the IPL, giving him an insight into Australia’s thinking.

“There was a little bit of chat. I’ve been trying to do it subtly, trying to get as much information as I can. They are pumped for it — like we’re pumped for it.”

The dynamic for modern players is very different from what was the case 20 years ago, when Australia were still truly dominant. However, because of the growth of T20 Leagues, which sees players from different countries mix for weeks at a time, South Africa’s own success — which included winning three consecutive series Down Under — means that much of Australia’s aura has faded. 

Stubbs’ generation know they need not shrink when coming up against Australia, even if they continue to be a successful team that currently holds both the ODI and Test world titles. 

“I’ve played in a lot of big games — knockout games, a World Cup final — you get different nerves and I’ve learnt to manage them. Sometimes you’re flipping nervous and you need to deal with it,” he said.

Aussies will definitely sledge Rabada, Markram believes

‘Behind the scenes the team must rally behind him and make sure his prep is good and he is focusing.’
Sport
2 days ago

Getting his preparation right for Lord’s has already included hours spent in the nets at the IPL getting his defensive rhythm and mindset in tune to bat for hours and not a few overs. 

Shukri Conrad caused a surprise last year when he declared Stubbs would be the Proteas' Test No 3. He outlined Stubbs’ technique and imposing presence at the crease as reasons for that decision. But Stubbs has since only batted at that spot in half of his Test innings, shifting to No 4 last summer.

Initially it happened in the Durban Test against Sri Lanka, when Wiaan Mulder, after breaking his finger, felt the best he could offer the Proteas was to bat early in the second innings, before the swelling worsened. Stubbs made a crucial 122 to help South Africa to a victory in that match. 

Heading into Lord’s, Conrad is weighing up other options for the No 3 position — continuing with Mulder, who Conrad mentioned had the technique to bat at first drop — or Tony de Zorzi, usually an opener but a player who can bat at No 3. 

It appears that Stubbs will continue at No 4, which he doesn’t mind.

“Throughout my career, in every team I’ve played for, I’ve had different roles. It’s nothing new. One day I’m batting 3, then I’m batting 6 — I don’t mind. If it helps the team with whatever it needs, I can mould my game to that role.”

At No 3 Stubbs averages 44.71 — but those eight innings were played on slow, largely batting-friendly tracks in the Caribbean and Bangladesh.

At No 4 his average drops to 23.37 — but two of those innings were played on the “minefield” produced at Newlands in 2024, when the second Test against India finished in less than two days. Lord’s won’t hold such peril.

“Any Test is hard to win. It’s not like you have a crazy 20 minutes and lose a game. You can still find a way back,” he said. 

“Last year’s World Cup final, everything happened so quickly. But this is a Test match, you’ve got to graft well for five days to win. There is that sense of calm, knowing you have to do that for a long time.”

