Kohli dedicates IPL title to former RCB teammates De Villiers, Gayle

Virat Kohli dedicated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 17 seasons to his former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle and said the duo had given their heart and soul to make the franchise a success.

Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday, a long-awaited first title win that reduced 36-year-old Kohli to tears.

Kohli has been with the franchise since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league and helped them reach three previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, losing all three.