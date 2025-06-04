Cricket

Kohli dedicates IPL title to former RCB teammates De Villiers, Gayle

‘When they come you see how people love them ... and appreciate they've given their heart and soul for this team’

04 June 2025 - 10:26 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Former cricketer and commentator AB de Villiers embraces Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their 2025 Indian Premier League final win against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Tuesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Virat Kohli dedicated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 17 seasons to his former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle and said the duo had given their heart and soul to make the franchise a success.

Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday, a long-awaited first title win that reduced 36-year-old Kohli to tears.

Kohli has been with the franchise since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league and helped them reach three previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, losing all three.

Former Proteas wicketkeeper-batter De Villiers played for Bengaluru from 2011 to 2021 while ex-West Indies all-rounder Gayle represented them from 2011 to 2017, with both experiencing the heartache of lost finals beside Kohli.

“I've shared my prime years with them and I know how much we tried to win this and we felt we were so close a few times,” Kohli told broadcasters.

“We were such a good team and we had that explosiveness in our team but we could never cross the line.

“All of us have that hurt because we gave our prime years to this franchise and we really, really — from the bottom of our hearts — wanted to win that title for RCB.

“I promise you this feels 10 times more special just because these two are standing next to us.”

De Villiers and Gayle joined the Bengaluru team on the podium to raise the trophy.

“The title is honestly as much theirs as it's mine because it's the connection you see when they come to Bengaluru.

“When they come you see how people love them and they go absolutely berserk because they know and appreciate they've given their heart and soul for this team.” 

Reuters

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru beat Punjab to win maiden IPL title

Kohli top-scored with 43 but it was their lion-hearted bowling that secured Bengaluru's memorable victory.
