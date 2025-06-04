Proteas batters get in the necessary reps ahead of WTC final

South Africa’s batters were finally able to get to the crease during the warm-up match with Zimbabwe on Wednesday, where time in the middle was of greater importance than the amount of runs they scored.

After the first day’s play was washed out on Tuesday, Shukri Conrad adopted a philosophical stance, claiming dealing with rain in England is also a crucial part of preparation. The players enjoyed two days of training in Arundel earlier in the week, and the match with Zimbabwe was more about building some rhythm for the longer format ahead of next week’s World Test Championship final.

On a mostly sunny day in the south of England, three SA South African batters made fifties; Ryan Rickelton (62), Temba Bavuma (58) and Tristan Stubbs (58) — all retired not out, to give their teammates some time in the middle too.

“It was a nice opportunity for all the batters to get out there. I’m sure some of them would have liked to stay out there a little bit longer, but we are keeping an eye on the weather and we wanted most of the guys to get a chance [to bat],” said Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince.