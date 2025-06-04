Cricket

Proteas star Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says Saids testing agency

04 June 2025 - 14:29 By Rohith Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kagiso Rabada during the Proteas' send-off function for next week's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in London at the SAB head office in Johannesburg on May 30.
Kagiso Rabada during the Proteas' send-off function for next week's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in London at the SAB head office in Johannesburg on May 30.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada's month-long suspension after he failed a drug test was because the fast bowler tested positive for cocaine, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) said.

Rabada, who was with the Gujarat Titans when he returned home from the Indian Premier League in April, admitted failing a drug test and apologised for his actions.

The 30-year-old, ranked No 2 in the Test bowler rankings, said he had returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

Rabada had been tested in January when he was playing in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and Saids said in a report published this week that it detected the presence of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Rabada returned from his suspension to play two matches for Gujarat, who finished third in the standings.

He is due to spearhead South Africa's bowling attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord's when they face Australia from June 11 to 15. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kohli dedicates IPL title to former RCB teammates De Villiers, Gayle

‘When they come you see how people love them ... and appreciate they've given their heart and soul for this team.’
Sport
5 hours ago

T20 League commitments leave Klaasen with little room for Proteas

Batter’s decision to retire from international cricket is a body blow for the national side
Sport
11 hours ago

Proteas power-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all forms of international cricket, a blow for South Africa before their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs ahead of WTC final

‘I’ve been trying to get as much information as I can. They are pumped for it — like we’re pumped for it.’
Sport
1 day ago

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru beat Punjab to win maiden IPL title

Kohli top-scored with 43 but it was their lion-hearted bowling that secured Bengaluru's memorable victory.
Sport
19 hours ago

Legends offer stirring reminder of what's at stake for Bavuma and Co at Lord's

It’s unlikely the Proteas didn’t understand the magnitude of what awaits them at Lord’s in a fortnight, but just in case, a few legends gave them a ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. We’ll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa Soccer
  2. POLL | Should coach Cardoso be fired after Sundowns' loss in the Champions ... Soccer
  3. VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay Soccer
  4. Khumalo pleasantly surprised as hastily arranged Cosafa squad takes shape Soccer
  5. Fifa’s first 32-team Club World Cup set to kick off in US amid challenges Soccer

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS