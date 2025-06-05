Early start leaves Lord’s finalists nervy over composition of line-ups

The Proteas have long been mindful of the conditions they will face in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s next week; be it the weather, the Dukes ball or the slope.

It’s why they’ve been careful not to read too much into the outcomes — runs scored and wickets taken — of their match in Arundel against Zimbabwe, where they are using a Dukes ball, there is no slope like at Lord’s although the weather has been characteristically crap.

No play was possible because of rain for what would have been the third day of their warm-up match Thursday and it may lead some to question why so much stock was put in having the fixture. Temba Bavuma described warm-up matches as largely a waste of time, but even he would have found some value in making 58 on Wednesday.

For the rest this was about rhythm, with the mindset stuff kicking into gear once they get to London at the weekend. The conditions at Lord’s are of great interest to both WTC finalists, mainly because it’s unusual for either side to play a match at that historic venue, this early in June.