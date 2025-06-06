Cricket

Free State’s relegation confirmed after mediation with CSA

06 June 2025 - 11:19 By Stuart Hess
The Warriors will remain in Division One while Free State will play in Division Two after both completed mediation processes with Cricket SA.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Free State will play in Division Two next season after a mediation process with Cricket SA (CSA)  ended on Wednesday night, with the union not incurring any financial penalties.

The outcome is in contrast to the R500,000 fine  handed down to the Eastern Province Warriors after the province failed to field the requisite number of black African players in their starting line-up in a One-Day Cup match in February.

Free State had sought mediation with CSA after the Warriors weren’t docked a win for the match, which allowed the Eastern Cape side to stay ahead of Free State in the promotion/relegation competition.

Free State finished bottom and were sent to Division Two. 

“The dispute has been resolved on the basis that in the best interest of cricket and the country, Free State Cricket Union (FSCU) acknowledges it will not participate in Division One for the 2025/2026 season,” CSA said in a statement on Thursday.

“Rather than incurring further legal fees, the union has resolved to allocate the available resources towards the development of cricket within the region.

“CSA appreciates the professional and constructive manner in which the FSCU has engaged in the mediation process. CSA commends the union for prioritising the best interests of the game and extends its best wishes for their continued efforts to achieve promotion back to Division One.”   

The Warriors retained their position in Division One for the 2025/26 season after their own mediation process with CSA in April.

Part of the resolution saw the union pay R100,000 towards “CSA’s grassroots cricket development initiatives” to under-resourced communities in the Eastern Cape. 

The Warriors had originally been fined R500,000 — half of which was suspended for two years — after selecting Jason Raubenheimer in their starting team for the One-Day Cup clash with the KZN Dolphins in February. 

That meant the Warriors played only two black African players in their starting side, in breach of domestic rules which stipulate all provincial teams must have six black players in the starting XI, three of whom must be black African. 

The matter took three weeks to resolve and saw the Warriors also docked the points they won in the match.

However, their victory was reflected in the win column on the One-Day Cup points table. 

The Knights have disputed the issue, which would move them above the Warriors in the log and more importantly the promotion/relegation table.

CSA said the win had to be reflected because the match occurred and players’ records would be affected, including a century made by opener Jordan Hermann and a four-wicket haul for Warriors bowler Andile Mokgakane. which is the best of his one-day career.

