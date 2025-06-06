Cricket

New Zealand cricket names SA’s Rob Walter as new coach in all formats

06 June 2025 - 07:04 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rob Walter during a net session at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore, Pakistan, in March.
Rob Walter during a net session at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore, Pakistan, in March.
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

South African Rob Walter was appointed New Zealand coach in all formats on Friday in the wake of Gary Stead's decision to stand down after seven years in charge.

Stead announced on Wednesday he would leave the job of test coach at the end of the month, having relinquished the short format roles in April.

Walter, 49, was most recently coach of SA's one-day international and Twenty20 teams but knows New Zealand cricket well after stints in charge of provincial teams and his time overseeing a Black Caps "A" tour of India in 2022.

"The Black Caps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time  and it's a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that," Walter said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

"It's an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through time in which so many global events, ands massive bilateral series, will be contested."

Walter, who led SA to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup and final of last year's Twenty20 World Cup, is contracted through to the end of the 2028 World Cup, which New Zealand is co-hosting with Australia.

"Rob is a world-class coach with an outstanding pedigree," said NZC CEO Scott Weenink.

"His success in New Zealand's domestic game, combined with his recent achievements on the global stage with SA, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Black Caps."

New Zealand's next international matches come in July at the start of their tour of Zimbabwe, where they will play two tests and a Twenty20 tri-series also involving SA.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Early start leaves Lord’s finalists nervy over composition of line-ups

No play possible due to rain for what would have been the third day of their warm-up match against Zimbabwe on Thursday.
Sport
13 hours ago

T20 League commitments leave Klaasen with little room for Proteas

Batter’s decision to retire from international cricket is a body blow for the national side
Sport
2 days ago

At least 11 die in crowd chaos outside Indian cricket stadium

At least 11 people died on Wednesday in a crowd surge outside a cricket stadium in the Indian city of Bengaluru where fans were celebrating Royal ...
News
19 hours ago

Legends offer stirring reminder of what's at stake for Bavuma and Co at Lord's

It’s unlikely the Proteas didn’t understand the magnitude of what awaits them at Lord’s in a fortnight, but just in case, a few legends gave them a ...
Sport
5 days ago

Rising intensity reflects importance of SA A and Emerging teams for Proteas

Tour of Bangladesh and West Indies showed the depth of local talent is being tested
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘There was no other way, I had to do what was needed’: Lerato Chabangu on his ... Soccer
  2. Jordaan promises MPs ‘accountability’ as Tseka named as culprit for Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Kohli dedicates IPL title to former RCB teammates De Villiers, Gayle Cricket
  4. Proteas star Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says Saids testing agency Cricket
  5. We’ll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa Soccer

Latest Videos

A feud between Musk and Trump is quickly escalating | REUTERS
2025 Comrades Promo Video