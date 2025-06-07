Like many domestic coaches, Conrad has raised concerns about the number of provincial matches available for domestic players, that the likes of DP World Lions coach Russell Domingo have said doesn’t properly prepare players for the international stage.
“I’m often critical of our first class system. But in between that, we need to constantly be trying to improve our system,” said Conrad.
There is no questioning the talent available, with Pretorius’ rise this season, along with Kwena Maphaka’s last summer, providing comfort for those who are worried about the future.
But even the likes of Senokwane and Yusuf provide examples of players who plugged away for a few seasons and have showed gradual improvement, illustrating that the domestic system, as flawed as it is, helps players in different ways.
“The future bodes well if these are the kinds of players our system keeps spitting out. There are a few young bucks who have missed out — we’ve seen how well the A side did in the West Indies in the one-dayers and the first four-day game,” said Conrad.
“There is great depth in our system, some high-class young players and this is a great opportunity for them to rub shoulders with some of the more established players.”
Proteas selection for Zimbabwe shows flawed domestic system still produces talent
Image: SA20
In seeking to create a balance between respecting the opposition and managing the workload of some of the country’s best players, Shukri Conrad admitted he had to rely on a domestic system of which he’s often been critical.
Five uncapped players and recalls for Zubayr Hamza and Matthew Breetzke were the striking features of a 16-player squad named on Friday for two Tests with Zimbabwe at the end of June.
The Proteas head coach explained that the selection wasn’t about assessing the depth in the system.
“We’ve rested five ‘cross format players’ because of a heavy workload, post the Zim series. This is the next best group of players who could potentially play Test cricket for South Africa,” he said.
Lesego Senokwane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Codi Yusuf, Prenelan Subrayen and Dewald Brevis were all called up for a short series that isn’t part of the 2027 World Test Championship cycle.
Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs are all being rested.
Like many domestic coaches, Conrad has raised concerns about the number of provincial matches available for domestic players, that the likes of DP World Lions coach Russell Domingo have said doesn’t properly prepare players for the international stage.
“I’m often critical of our first class system. But in between that, we need to constantly be trying to improve our system,” said Conrad.
There is no questioning the talent available, with Pretorius’ rise this season, along with Kwena Maphaka’s last summer, providing comfort for those who are worried about the future.
But even the likes of Senokwane and Yusuf provide examples of players who plugged away for a few seasons and have showed gradual improvement, illustrating that the domestic system, as flawed as it is, helps players in different ways.
“The future bodes well if these are the kinds of players our system keeps spitting out. There are a few young bucks who have missed out — we’ve seen how well the A side did in the West Indies in the one-dayers and the first four-day game,” said Conrad.
“There is great depth in our system, some high-class young players and this is a great opportunity for them to rub shoulders with some of the more established players.”
Free State’s relegation confirmed after mediation with CSA
Subrayen is another who has had to bide his time, incurring a suspension for a suspect bowling action, while also playing second fiddle to Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy at KwaZulu-Natal.
With Maharaj establishing himself at the Proteas and Muthusamy deciding to take his talents elsewhere, Subrayen became the Dolphins’ front-line spinner and he finished last season as the second leading wicket-taker in the Four-Day Series.
Muthusamy’s absence in Zimbabwe said Conrad was because he wanted to test the Maharaj/Subrayen combination with an eye on the Proteas’ tours later this year to Pakistan and India.
“We will probably have to play two or three spinners (against Pakistan and India), so it will be a great opportunity for Prenelan to play both Tests with Kesh (in Zimbabwe).
“We are going to need an off-spinner in the subcontinent and Subs is the next man in line and I’d hate for Sen to troop to Zimbabwe and sit around again while we play Subs and Kesh. We need to get (Muthusamy) some cricket elsewhere and if it is county cricket then great — those conversations are happening. There is a more than even chance that Sen will be on the next Test tour to the subcontinent,” said Conrad.
READ MORE
Pretorius, Senokwane and Yusuf in Proteas squad for Zimbabwe Tests
Early start leaves Lord’s finalists nervy over composition of line-ups
Free State’s relegation confirmed after mediation with CSA
Proteas batters get in the necessary reps ahead of WTC final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos