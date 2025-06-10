Bavuma reflects on the next chapter of his ‘interesting story’

South Africa and Australia are revelling in just being here.

Test cricket’s biggest stage, Lord’s, the World Test Championship final... and England ain’t here.

No wonder Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins looked so chilled on Thursday ahead of Wednesday's first day's play.

For Bavuma, this might be bigger than it is for Cummins. The Australian captain has celebrated many successes, lifted both the Test mace and the 50-over World Cup and he can draw comparisons like he did on Tuesday about which one means more. “Personally, I think that the 2023 World Cup title is going to be tough to beat. But this is a good one,” Cummins remarked.

Bavuma and South African cricket don't have that luxury. “For us to be regarded as a top cricketing nation, we've got to be in these positions where we can go for silverware,” he said.