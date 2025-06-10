Cricket

Proteas hope risks bring rewards in WTC final, as both XIs revealed

10 June 2025 - 16:36 By Stuart Hess in London
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lungi Ngidi will play his first Test since August last year after being named in the Proteas starting team for the World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Lungi Ngidi will play his first Test since August last year after being named in the Proteas starting team for the World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Image: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

There were no secrets from the two captains before this World Test Championship final. None of that ‘we want to take one more look at the pitch in morning’ nonsense before announcing the starting team. 

Pat Cummins revealed his starting side on Thursday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts at Lord’s on Wednesday (11.30am SA time), just as Temba Bavuma had done an hour earlier.

Both teams had top-order decisions to make, along with the composition of their respective attacks. The Australians will open with Marnus Labuschagne, while the South Africans will play Wiaan Mulder at No 3. 

The Proteas also chose Lungi Ngidi over Dane Paterson, which Bavuma described as “one of the tougher decisions that have been made”. Cummins said virtually the same thing about picking Josh Hazlewood instead of Scott Boland.

Ngidi is a risk, simply because he hasn’t played much under Conrad. In one of those two Tests, he wrapped up the Indian tail on that minefield at Newlands. Last year’s first match against the West Indies was the last time he started a Test. 

Paterson took two “five-fers” last season, was the senior bowler in that “C team” that toured New Zealand and generally, when the front-line players were back, did the ugly work, especially in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka.

At Lord’s which has been his home ground over the last few months with Middlesex, his form hasn’t been as good — 11 wickets at 43.72 in five matches — but what swayed the selectors’ opinion was ultimately Ngidi’s ability to get extra bounce from the surface.

“The selection was more from a tactical point of view, you know, [Lungi] probably has a little bit more pace, he’s taller as well,” said Bavuma.

His presence means South Africa will match Australia in terms of height in their attack, so should a bouncer battle commence, as was the case when Cummins’ team won at Lord’s against England in 2023, the Proteas will have the weaponry to stand toe to toe with the opposition. 

Ngidi, who has had his differences with Conrad in the last two years, certainly won’t be lacking motivation this week. He has a point to prove to the coach, his captain and himself about his value to the Proteas and in this format. 

Since making his first class debut for Northerns in 2016, he’s played only 33 first class matches and in those — which include 19 Tests — he’s bowled 20 overs or more in an innings just four times and never in the same match. 

His stamina has long been a question mark as has his work ethic. But Conrad, when naming the WTC squad last month, praised Ngidi’s fitness adding he was impressed by how strong he looked.

The Mulder decision is another that carries significant risk. Even more so than Australia deciding Labuschagne will open and Cameron Green will bat at 3, Mulder in the top order is a gamble. He’s not batted there for his province, the Lions, and only did it in two innings last season — once to manage a broken finger.

Mulder is quite young, obviously, in that position. But having played with him provincially, and [with] how he's kind of grown in the last two years within the red-ball family, it's about giving him a lot more confidence, to keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best,” Bavuma said.

Labuschagne, while a risk, has at least batted in the top order and as Cummins explained, there wasn’t much difference in changing one position. Green, with an eye on returning to the Australian line-up after missing their home summer with a back injury, has batted at No 3 for Gloucestershire in the County Championship for the last few weeks and made three centuries and averages 66.71 in that spot.

Besides those two innings at No 3 last season, Mulder has batted at No 6 (once), 7 (15 times) and 8 (three times). An overall Test average of 22.65 doesn’t provide confidence, but last season he made his first Test century — batting at 7 — so there is that. 

It feels like one of those “gut feel” choices that Conrad has become famous for in the last two years. It worked with Ryan Rickelton at Newlands. The jury is still out on Tristan Stubbs at No 5, not least because he hasn’t batted there since Durban last year, while choosing Senuran Muthusamy over Keshav Maharaj in his first Test as coach against the West Indies at Centurion was, Conrad later admitted, a mistake.

In the biggest game of their lives, maybe some comfort can be drawn from Conrad remaining eccentric.

“A guy like Shukri coming in, it was kind of at the right time,” said Bavuma. “When he came in, it was encouraging guys to be themselves and to play their best cricket.”

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. 

Australia: Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

READ MORE:

Three key battles that may decide outcome in WTC final at Lord’s

Proteas clash against Australia to decide who will be the kings of Test cricket.
Sport
8 hours ago

Markram and Rickelton top the order, priority and pressure in WTC final

Theirs is arguably the toughest job, facing an Australia new ball combination of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins.
Sport
14 hours ago

SA expected to have majority of support in WTC final, but Smith not fussed

Aussie batter gives lowdown on Lord’s, the slope, conditions and ‘a nice place to bat’
Sport
23 hours ago

Stuart brings Broad insights to Proteas ahead of Lord’s finale

SA seeking any titbit to narrow the huge advantage Australia have in terms of experience for the WTC final.
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma chases Cummins as Proteas aim to take the next step

While there are several traits that differ, Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins share similar aspects about their starts as captain, notably the need to ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff Sport
  2. ‘It was under control,’ says Dijana on another epic Comrades clash with Wiersma Sport
  3. This win is for Americans who look like me, says French Open champion Gauff Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kolisi gets Bok captaincy off to winning start Sport
  5. Dijana says he conquered ‘the devil’ to win 2025 Comrades Sport

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting