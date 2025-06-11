Cricket

Markram makes key breakthrough after Australia dominate session

11 June 2025 - 16:31 By Stuart Hess at Lord’s
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith, caught by Marco Jansen.
South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith, caught by Marco Jansen.
Image: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The dismissal of Steve Smith — a bonus wicket for Aiden Markram — helped the Proteas keep their noses in front at tea on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against Australia on Wednesday.

South Africa’s bowlers struggled to maintain the standards they’d set in the first session at Lord's, allowing Australia to counterattack as the sun made its first appearance on the opening day and batting, while not easy, was simpler than in the morning. 

Beau Webster on 55 and Alex Carey on 22 will resume after tea with Australia on 190/5. 

The precision of the first session was absent with the South Africans serving up a number of freebies, while the use of the decision review system left a lot to be desired. 

They were unlucky when Webster, on 1, was given not out by umpire Chris Gaffney, with the decision upheld after South Africa reviewed because the ball struck Webster fractionally outside the line of off stump.

With Webster on eight, the Proteas chose not to review, thinking the ball from Rabada had struck the inside edge of the bat. It didn’t and with Webster crouched in front of his stumps, TV replays showed the ball would have hit middle and off stumps, half up. 

That outcome came amid a tricky period for Webster who survived a surgical examination from Rabada, who darted the ball both ways, leaving the Australian all-rounder all at sea.

Importantly he survived and forged a 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Smith that gradually turned the momentum in their team’s favour. They were helped by another poor spell from Lungi Ngidi, whose rhythm was out of kilter, resulting in long hops and half-volleys being served up to the Australian pair. 

Having struggled in the morning session, too, when he delivered too many boundary balls, his stint in the afternoon provided no justification for his selection ahead of Dane Paterson, which Temba Bavuma had described as a tough decision.

Rabada and Jansen strike huge blows to give Proteas advantage at lunch

Bavuma’s decision to put Australia in to bat pays off as SA bowlers revel in grey conditions at Lord’s.
Sport
3 hours ago

Smith’s wicket was both a joy and shock for the Proteas. 

Markram was only brought on to bowl to allow Wiaan Mulder to switch to the Nursery End, but with the last ball of his first over he struck what could be critical blow in the match. 

Smith, starting to look ominous having seen off another good spell from Rabada post-lunch, drove hard at a wide ball that was looped up to him, which he edged with Jansen at slip, juggling, before extending his right arm to finally hold onto the ball.

Smith made 66, but the manner in which he dragged himself off the field indicated how disappointed he was at not just his dismissal but the timing thereof. 

Australia scored 123 runs in 26.4 overs in the session, a scoring rate South Africa will want to slow down by removing the remaining batters in the final session.  

READ MORE:

Bavuma wins toss and says Proteas will bowl in WTC final at Lord’s

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says though the pitch looks good, "the overhead conditions dictate we bowl first".
Sport
5 hours ago

Proteas hope risks bring rewards in WTC final, as both XIs revealed

Both SA and Australia had top-order decisions to make, along with the composition of their attacks.
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma reflects on the next chapter of his ‘interesting story’

'Lifting the WTC trophy ‘would be a special moment, not just for myself, for the team, but also for the people back home’
Sport
23 hours ago

Three key battles that may decide outcome in WTC final at Lord’s

Proteas clash against Australia to decide who will be the kings of Test cricket.
Sport
1 day ago

Stuart brings Broad insights to Proteas ahead of Lord’s finale

SA seeking any titbit to narrow the huge advantage Australia have in terms of experience for the WTC final.
Sport
1 day ago

SA expected to have majority of support in WTC final, but Smith not fussed

Aussie batter gives lowdown on Lord’s, the slope, conditions and ‘a nice place to bat’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff Sport
  2. Dijana says he conquered ‘the devil’ to win 2025 Comrades Sport
  3. Marioné Fourie delivers powerful finish to take second in Hengelo Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kolisi gets Bok captaincy off to winning start Sport
  5. Bafana B side overcome Zimbabwe to keep hope for semifinals of Cosafa Cup alive Soccer

Latest Videos

Russian attacks kill three as drones hit Kharkiv
Scores Of Casualties After Russian Drones Hit Kharkiv