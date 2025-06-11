Markram makes key breakthrough after Australia dominate session

The dismissal of Steve Smith — a bonus wicket for Aiden Markram — helped the Proteas keep their noses in front at tea on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against Australia on Wednesday.

South Africa’s bowlers struggled to maintain the standards they’d set in the first session at Lord's, allowing Australia to counterattack as the sun made its first appearance on the opening day and batting, while not easy, was simpler than in the morning.

Beau Webster on 55 and Alex Carey on 22 will resume after tea with Australia on 190/5.

The precision of the first session was absent with the South Africans serving up a number of freebies, while the use of the decision review system left a lot to be desired.

They were unlucky when Webster, on 1, was given not out by umpire Chris Gaffney, with the decision upheld after South Africa reviewed because the ball struck Webster fractionally outside the line of off stump.