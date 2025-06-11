Markram makes key breakthrough after Australia dominate session
The dismissal of Steve Smith — a bonus wicket for Aiden Markram — helped the Proteas keep their noses in front at tea on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against Australia on Wednesday.
South Africa’s bowlers struggled to maintain the standards they’d set in the first session at Lord's, allowing Australia to counterattack as the sun made its first appearance on the opening day and batting, while not easy, was simpler than in the morning.
Beau Webster on 55 and Alex Carey on 22 will resume after tea with Australia on 190/5.
The precision of the first session was absent with the South Africans serving up a number of freebies, while the use of the decision review system left a lot to be desired.
They were unlucky when Webster, on 1, was given not out by umpire Chris Gaffney, with the decision upheld after South Africa reviewed because the ball struck Webster fractionally outside the line of off stump.
With Webster on eight, the Proteas chose not to review, thinking the ball from Rabada had struck the inside edge of the bat. It didn’t and with Webster crouched in front of his stumps, TV replays showed the ball would have hit middle and off stumps, half up.
That outcome came amid a tricky period for Webster who survived a surgical examination from Rabada, who darted the ball both ways, leaving the Australian all-rounder all at sea.
Importantly he survived and forged a 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Smith that gradually turned the momentum in their team’s favour. They were helped by another poor spell from Lungi Ngidi, whose rhythm was out of kilter, resulting in long hops and half-volleys being served up to the Australian pair.
Having struggled in the morning session, too, when he delivered too many boundary balls, his stint in the afternoon provided no justification for his selection ahead of Dane Paterson, which Temba Bavuma had described as a tough decision.
Smith’s wicket was both a joy and shock for the Proteas.
Markram was only brought on to bowl to allow Wiaan Mulder to switch to the Nursery End, but with the last ball of his first over he struck what could be critical blow in the match.
Smith, starting to look ominous having seen off another good spell from Rabada post-lunch, drove hard at a wide ball that was looped up to him, which he edged with Jansen at slip, juggling, before extending his right arm to finally hold onto the ball.
Smith made 66, but the manner in which he dragged himself off the field indicated how disappointed he was at not just his dismissal but the timing thereof.
Australia scored 123 runs in 26.4 overs in the session, a scoring rate South Africa will want to slow down by removing the remaining batters in the final session.