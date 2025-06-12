Perfect Cummins flattens Proteas

Cummins trapped Kyle Verreynne lbw for 13, a decision that had to be sent to the TV official, after Chris Gaffney — who’s been having a running battle with DRS in this match — kept his hands by his side. The Australian captain had the wherewithal to go to the third umpire even though he was smashed in the back by Verreynne who was trying to pick up a single.

But nothing the South Africans did could keep Cummins down. Marco Jansen lasted three balls and chipped a delivery straight back to the bowler, while Bedingham, who top scored with 45, was the victim of a gem of delivery that was angled into him and then straightened off the surface, the ball glancing the edge of his bat giving Alex Carey a simple catch.

That gave Cummins five for the innings, and his sixth wicket, saw him become the eighth Australian to pick up 300 Test wickets. “It’s way more than I could have asked for,” Cummins told the TV broadcaster. “300 is a big number for any fast bowler, it means you’ve come through a few things.”

His post-lunch spell read 4.1—1-4-4 and saw him finish with 6/28, the kind of performance that, coupled with his display in the 50-over World Cup final against India two years ago, will only strengthen the argument that he belongs among the greats of the game in his own country.

Scoreboard here