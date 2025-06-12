Cricket

Perfect Cummins flattens Proteas

Kagiso Rabada’s two wickets give South Africa glimmer of hope after Aussie destruction

12 June 2025 - 16:33 By Stuart Hess at Lord’s
Pat Cummins dismisses Kagiso Rabada on day two of the ICC World Test Championship final.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets minutes before lunch to keep South Africa’s hopes aflicker after a devastating spell from Australian captain Pat Cummins put his side in the ascendancy on the second day of the World Test Championship final. 

As he did in the first innings, the spearhead of the Proteas attack dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in one over to put smiles on his teammates' faces. Australia went to tea on 32/2, a lead of 106 runs, with Marnus Labuschage on 16 and Steve Smith on 4. 

South Africa will need a lot more magic in the final session on Thursday if they are to narrow the gap to the Australians, for whom Cummins was magnificent as the spearhead of the effort that saw the Proteas bowled out for a miserable 138. 

He was like a pin that poked the Proteas' lunchtime balloon. The South Africans had felt good about themselves at the interval after scoring 78 runs in the first session and showing greater intent with the bat than they had on the first evening. 

Two elegant boundaries from David Bedingham in the final over put smiles on faces, but Cummins turned those to frowns with his burst after the break. 

It was the former Australian rugby captain John Eales who was given the moniker “Nobody” because ‘nobody’s perfect’, and it would have served as an appropriate nickname for Cummins too. 

He didn’t make a mistake with the ball on Thursday, overwhelming the Proteas, to give his side what looks like a match-winning advantage. 

