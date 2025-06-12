Proteas show greater intent to narrow deficit at Lord’s

Two glorious drives from David Bedingham in the final over before lunch lifted South African spirits at the end of a gripping morning session on the second day of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Watchful throughout the morning, Bedingham drove Beau Webster straight down the ground and then through the covers as the Proteas reached 121/5 at lunch, trailing the Australians by 91 runs. Bedingham ended the session on 39, in the company of his good pal, Kyle Verreynne, who is on 11.

South Africa showed greater intent on Thursday, after getting bogged down on the first evening, when they scored 43/4 in 22 overs.

Led by a stylish charge from skipper Temba Bavuma, the Proteas made the Australians think on the second morning.