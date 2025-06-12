Proteas show greater intent to narrow deficit at Lord’s
Bavuma stylish and daring then gets out when set, Bedingham and Verreynne will look to add more
Two glorious drives from David Bedingham in the final over before lunch lifted South African spirits at the end of a gripping morning session on the second day of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
Watchful throughout the morning, Bedingham drove Beau Webster straight down the ground and then through the covers as the Proteas reached 121/5 at lunch, trailing the Australians by 91 runs. Bedingham ended the session on 39, in the company of his good pal, Kyle Verreynne, who is on 11.
South Africa showed greater intent on Thursday, after getting bogged down on the first evening, when they scored 43/4 in 22 overs.
Led by a stylish charge from skipper Temba Bavuma, the Proteas made the Australians think on the second morning.
Bavuma was fortunate to survive when on 17 he was given out lbw by umpire Chris Gaffney off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling. The South African captain was strolling back to the changeroom until Bedingham reminded him South Africa had three reviews so he may as well gamble.
The replays showed a small gap between the bat and the pad, but the ultraedge indicated a scratch. It was one Bavuma certainly didn’t feel, but it got him and SA off the hook.
That reprieve allowed the fifth wicket partnership to grow. Bavuma played beautifully. The drives were risky, as they were played mostly in the air, and ultimately that would lead to his downfall, but the intent he showed was vital.
While Australia were superb on Wednesday evening, South Africa were also meek and as impressive as some of Bavuma’s boundaries were on the second morning, almost as crucial was his ability to take quick singles by knocking the ball into gaps.
South Africa doubled their overnight total in the first hour, scoring at more than three runs an over, forcing Australia onto the defensive.
The fifth wicket partnership had reached 64 when Cummins tempted Bavuma into another aerial drive that this time flew in the vicinity of a diving Marnus Labuschage, who took a fine catch in the covers.
His form in the past two years — in which he’s averaged more than 50 — is among the many reasons Bavuma was disappointed about his dismissal for 36. He’d got himself in, his feet moved well and he looked balanced at the crease and, as the pulled six off Cummins illustrated, he was starting to dominate.
Lost in that disappointment Bavuma nearly missed returning to the changeroom through the right gate in front of the Pavilion and had to veer right to make his way off the field.
Led by Cummins, Australia reasserted their authority in the second half of the session with Bedingham and Verreynne again being more circumspect until the former’s stylish ending to the morning's play.
After 44 runs were scored in the first hour, only 34 followed in the second and the Proteas will know they still have plenty to do to get close to Australia’s modest first innings total.