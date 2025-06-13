Cricket

Amla hopes Proteas’ appearance in WTC final can reinvigorate love of Test cricket in SA

13 June 2025 - 10:06 By Staff Reporter
Hashim Amla hopes the Proteas’ appearance at the ICC World Test Championship final can reinvigorate a love of red ball cricket in SA.
Image: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Hashim Amla hopes the Proteas' appearance at the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s against Australia can reinvigorate a love of red-ball cricket in SA. 

Amla was a key cog in a vintage Proteas generation, starring as part of the class of 2012 who sealed their status as the best Test team in the world at Lord’s in a match which saw the batter etch his name on the honours board for a second time. 

The current crop are looking to follow in those footsteps against Australia on the same ground, and Amla stressed the significance of seeing SA on this stage when it comes to reminding the world of the talent in the country. 

“SA have been a powerhouse in cricket for many years in all formats. Not long ago we reached the final in the T20 [World Cup],” he said. 

“We have had a rich heritage ever since we came back into international cricket. It is extremely important SA are seen and can perform to a standard to be included among the top Test nations. 

“We have the SA20 League, which has created a huge surge of interest among youngsters. The crowds have been packed, and to have a Test team doing well will hopefully create a resurgence of the love of Test cricket. 

“It is difficult because youngsters grow up, see sixes and fours and get attracted to the glitz and glamour of T20 cricket. But Test cricket offers other great virtues of discipline, patience and real deep values that it is very healthy to have and aspire to. 

“Getting to the final of the competition makes us very proud and very happy. It shows SA are still a force in Test cricket and the world cricketing family.” 

Amla boasted an excellent record against Australia over his career, scoring five centuries against them, including a best of 196 in a 309-run win at the WACA in 2012. 

He played 21 times apiece against Australia, India and England and hopes this generation of Proteas stars receive similar opportunities to test their mettle against the best opposition. 

“Not long ago, we played Australia every two years, either home or away. That goes for England and India too,” he said. “We had fixtures which were always of high quality and that helped the players develop their game. 

“If you are playing against high quality opposition, you will naturally raise your game and judge yourself against the best, so you are always improving.” 

One Proteas star who has kicked on in recent years is captain Temba Bavuma, a regular source of runs on their route to the final. 

Amla has been hugely impressed by the skipper on and off the field and hailed the way he has juggled his responsibilities. 

“Temba has been amazing,” he said. “No-one would have given SA a chance of getting to the final when this started two years ago but he has led the team brilliantly and performed outstandingly as a batsman. 

“That is one of the important aspects of being captain, not to forget about your batting, so he has done amazingly well to maintain his batting performance and he has taken it to another level. He is the mainstay and most important batter for SA. 

“The way he has led, he is tactically very good and he has the respect of the team. The fact they are in the final means he has been doing all the right things.” 

The Lord’s showpiece followed a special night for Amla earlier in the week as he became one of the seven newest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame. 

He was joined by his former captain Graeme Smith, MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden, Sarah Taylor, Sana Mir and Daniel Vettori in being recognised. 

“It is a huge honour, not something you ever think about when you grow up playing cricket in the back yard as a passion,” he said.“To be recognised and included alongside some of those names is a bit mind-boggling. 

“From a South African perspective, you have guys like Jacques Kallis and Shaun Pollock in there, and Graeme [Smith] is someone I played with for 70-odd Test matches and was a great leader for us. 

“Then worldwide, guys like Matthew Hayden, who I grew up watching destroy attacks around the world, it is amazing and I am so grateful to be included among those names. 

“It was a fantastic evening. There were lots of Beatles fans reminiscing about where songs had been recorded and it feels very surreal.” 

READ MORE:

