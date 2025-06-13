Cricket

Markram shows good form as Proteas make solid start in pursuit of 282

13 June 2025 - 16:36 By Stuart Hess at Lord’s
Aiden Markram reached 49 not out at tea on day 3 of the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Friday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Proteas lost two wickets in pursuit of a target of 282 during the middle session of the third day of the World Test Championship at Lord’s. 

South Africa reached 94/2 at tea and still require 188 runs to win with opener Aiden Markram not out on 49, while a hobbling Temba Bavuma was on 11. 

Worryingly for the South African captain, he had to receive treatment for a left hamstring injury after pulling up short while taking a quick single. The Proteas management confirmed he would be treated and assessed at tea. 

Led by Markram, the Proteas showed greater intent with the bat than was the case in the first innings.  They were heped somewhat by Australia setting attacking fields initially, while the quality of the their bowling was quite up to the same standard as it was in South Africa's first innings.

As importantly, with the sun shining brightly, conditions for batting are the best they’ve been for the match. 

Proteas need 282 runs to win World Test Championship

The opening session of the third day of the World Test Championship final did not go according to plan for South Africa.
Sport
4 hours ago

Markram drove elegantly to lead South Africa's pursuit and they batted comfortably at above four runs an over throughout the session.

The two wickets they lost were disappointing, however.

Ryan Rickelton, who’d clipped a neat boundary through midwicket off Mitchell Starc, chased a wide, full delivery from the left-arm seamer that he edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Rickelton, who scored six, was reluctant to leave and took the intervention of TV umpire Richard Kettleborough to confirm his dismissal. 

Wiaan Mulder’s was a soft dismissal, a casual drive, that sent the ball straight to Marnus Labuschagne at cover.  The Australians were stunned at the ease of it, and Mulder was crestfallen. Having played so well for his 27, he trudged from the field shaking his head.  His partnership with Markram was worth 61 runs. 

More drama followed with Bavuma, keen on showing the same level of intent as he did on the second morning, lifted the second ball he faced over the covers to get off the mark. He was then lucky that an inside edge against Lyon went past his stumps.

Amla hopes Proteas’ appearance in WTC final can reinvigorate love of Test cricket in SA

Hashim Amla hopes the Proteas' appearance at the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s against Australia can reinvigorate a love of red-ball ...
Sport
8 hours ago

The biggest slice of fortune came when he was dropped by Steve Smith at first slip on two off Starc. The former Australia captain was standing much closer to the stumps than is normal — wearing a helmet for protection — and the ball blasted through his fingers. He left the field in agony, with what appeared to be a dislocated finger on his right hand.

A number of edges have fallen short of slips in the last two days, leading to both sides moving their respective cordons closer to the stumps.

Like Smith, Markram also wore a helmet on Thursday night and again on Friday morning as he stood close against the quick bowlers.

It was the main reason Marco Jansen, standing at gully, dropped Starc when he had 14, three balls before the close of play on the second evening. It was a costly miss, with Starc going to make an unbeaten 58 in Australia’s second innings. 

It took South Africa the entire first session to bowl out Australia for 207.

READ MORE:

POLL | What will it take for Kagiso Rabada to remove the stain of his recent drug ban?

Despite the off-field setback, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada's on-field record remains formidable.
Sport
5 hours ago

The difference? Lungi Ngidi just needed a change of ends

‘To bowl nine overs on the bounce, takes a massive amount of effort. We are lucky to have him.’
Sport
20 hours ago

Ngidi fires Proteas back into contention on day of supersonic Test cricket

Australia lost 5/29 in 42 balls, and South Africa’s chances, flickering at tea, burnt brightly at stumps.
Sport
23 hours ago

Perfect Cummins flattens Proteas

Kagiso Rabada’s two wickets give South Africa glimmer of hope after Aussie destruction.
Sport
1 day ago

The cocaine, the suspension are in the past — this, the cricket, is what Rabada knows

‘Hopefully we can score some runs,’ Proteas ace says after gutting Australia but being let down by top order.
Sport
1 day ago
