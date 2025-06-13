Cricket

POLL | What will it take for Kagiso Rabada to remove the stain of his recent drug ban?

13 June 2025 - 13:06 By TimesLIVE
Kagiso Rabada during the Proteas' send-off function at the SAB head office in Johannesburg on May 30 for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in London.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is at a crossroads in his career. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old confirmed he tested positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 tournament and is serving a provisional suspension.

The revelation led to his surprise withdrawal from the IPL 2025 in early April.

Despite the off-field setback, Rabada’s on-field record remains formidable.

With 332 wickets in 71 Tests, he has overtaken the legendary Allan Donald and sits fourth on South Africa's all-time Test wicket-takers list.

