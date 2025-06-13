South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is at a crossroads in his career. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old confirmed he tested positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 tournament and is serving a provisional suspension.
The revelation led to his surprise withdrawal from the IPL 2025 in early April.
Despite the off-field setback, Rabada’s on-field record remains formidable.
With 332 wickets in 71 Tests, he has overtaken the legendary Allan Donald and sits fourth on South Africa's all-time Test wicket-takers list.
POLL | What will it take for Kagiso Rabada to remove the stain of his recent drug ban?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is at a crossroads in his career. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old confirmed he tested positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 tournament and is serving a provisional suspension.
The revelation led to his surprise withdrawal from the IPL 2025 in early April.
Despite the off-field setback, Rabada’s on-field record remains formidable.
With 332 wickets in 71 Tests, he has overtaken the legendary Allan Donald and sits fourth on South Africa's all-time Test wicket-takers list.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Amla hopes Proteas’ appearance in WTC final can reinvigorate love of Test cricket in SA
Ngidi fires Proteas back into contention on day of supersonic Test cricket
Rabada stars, but Proteas batters stumble on day 1 of WTC final
The cocaine, the suspension are in the past — this, the cricket, is what Rabada knows
Proteas star Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says Saids testing agency
'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada
Bavuma offers good friend Rabada support after drugs ordeal
Kagiso Rabada serving provisional suspension for use of recreational drug
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos