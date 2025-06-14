At tea time on Friday, the Proteas had a decision to make.
Temba Bavuma had limped into the changeroom, his left hamstring heavily strapped after he pulled up short while taking a quick single.
“The questions were, ‘whether he continues to bat, how it would affect his stroke play and how that might affect Aiden’s rhythm if twos are being turned into ones,'” said batting coach, Ashwell Prince.
At the interval the pair had been together for half an hour and put on 24 runs.
“Both of them were adamant that Temba had to continue. He wanted to. Aiden was adamant that the partnership is the key,” Prince explained.
Tristan Stubbs was ready to go — he always is. But what lay ahead, for the captain and the vice-captain was an afternoon’s work that could define them both.
“Had Stubbs gone in, then we would have still had Temba’s wicket intact, but you are starting a new partnership. Those two were feeling pretty good and wanted to continue.
“Aiden was well aware that he would have to curb his intensity just in terms of running between the wickets, to allow Temba to ease his way through it. Temba is tough. Aiden has great respect for Temba.”
By the time, stumps were drawn on Friday, Bavuma, limping badly as he had done throughout the final session, and Aiden Markram left the playing arena.
A partnership combining bravery and magnificence leaves SA in sight of victory
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
Markram overwhelmed with emotion of making career-defining century at Lord's
Their partnership still not broken and worth 143 runs.
South Africa, who had been set 282 to win this World Test Championship final, need 69 more runs on Saturday.
“Big partnerships are important,” said Prince.
Bavuma will resume on 65 having faced 121 balls and struck five boundaries.
He set the tone with the bat on the second morning, when the circumspect approach of the first evening — when Australia’s bowled brilliantly — was replaced by a more aggressive approach.
Markram maintained that attitude when South Africa started the second innings on Friday afternoon. His unbeaten 102, has contained shots of the highest quality.
Bavuma, who’s become accustomed to battling all manner of ailments in the last two years still moved well between the wickets and at the crease but at no point was there any danger.
“Wiaan Mulder should get a mention, coming in early, a position he is not really accustomed to, he settled everything down with Aiden.
Proteas need 282 runs to win World Test Championship
That partnership was crucial,” Prince said of the second wicket stand of 61. It maintained the momentum that was vital to South Africa’s start.
“Then the next partnership, that is still ongoing, is massive.”
The manner of Markram’s celebration of his century illustrated that he knows the job is not finished.
Already on Friday, the archives were being searched for when South Africa screwed up a similar position, on the brink of victory.
Barbados in 1992 sprang to mind; going into fifth day of that Test — South Africa’s first post isolation — Kepler Wessel’s team needed 79 runs to win with eight wickets in hand.
Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose destroyed them.
On Saturday, South Africa needs 69 runs, with eight wickets in hand.
Australia certainly has the bowlers capable of matching what the great West Indies duo did 33 years ago.
“As soon as Aiden and Temba came up the stairs, the first thing (Shukri Conrad) said was ‘guys you will do the same thing tonight as you do every night. Don’t change a thing. Tomorrow morning, come and do the same warm-ups that you do every day.’ Just the same processes.
“We obviously understand the magnitude of the situation, what is at stake, but its important just to stay calm and take it in our stride.”
