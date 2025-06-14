Cricket

Magnificent Markram shines as Proteas clinch the World Test Championship title

14 June 2025 - 14:34 By Stuart Hess at Lord’s
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mitchell Starc of Australia looks on as David Bedingham of South Africa celebrates with team mate Kyle Verreynne after hitting the match winning run during Day Four of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England.
Mitchell Starc of Australia looks on as David Bedingham of South Africa celebrates with team mate Kyle Verreynne after hitting the match winning run during Day Four of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

South Africa are world champions.

A five-wicket victory sealed by a nervous drive through extra cover by Kyle Verreynne at 12.46pm local time has elevated their status and put this group of players, so magnificently led by Temba Bavuma, among the legendary sports teams to come out of South Africa. 

The chase of 282, was led by what is the best Test innings by a South African player — ever — from Aiden Markram. 

He scored 136, a performance of clinical precision, but more than that sublime elegance. There were 14 fours, a perfect blend of aggression and resolute defence, that surpasses anything any of the great players from South Africa produced.

They won’t mind.     

The only mistake was that he wasn’t there at the end flicking a delivery off his toes that was well caught at square leg by Travis Head. 

Markram was crestfallen, but he should not have been. The Australians sportingly all came to shake his hand. They, like everyone else at this ground, recognised the magnificence of his efforts.

His partnership with Bavuma, was worth 147 runs, and turned this match decisively in South Africa’s favour. 

Bavuma was dismissed off the 18th ball of the morning, yet another beauty from his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins, that left the right-hand batter off the surface, with extra bounce catching the edge of Bavuma’s bat. 

He’d batted for exactly 200 minutes — most of that time spent hobbling singles, twos and on Saturday morning a very long three. Bavuma, so often the butt of jokes, made a serious statement here. It wasn’t just the 66 runs in the second innings, but his shift in tempo on the second morning, after the Australian bowlers had dominated on Wednesday, sent a message to the opposition, but mainly his teammates.

The Proteas did not need take a backward step. From that moment, even though they conceded a first innings deficit of 74 runs, South Africa were back in this game. 

Tristan Stubbs did not look himself on Saturday, playing like a batter more determined not to get out than to score. Mitchell Starc bowled him for 8 — which came off 43 balls — with South Africa still needing 41 to get. 

But the magnificent Markram was still there. Nevermind cricket — this is an innings that should enter South African sporting folklore. Mark Williams’ goals in 1996, Joel Stransky’s drop goal in 1995 and Aiden Markram’s 136 at Lord’s in 2025. 

This was a truly heroic effort from a team, written off by outsiders — many in South Africa, who wore the replica shirts. Well there they stood, on the hallowed turf of this sport’s most famous theatre, the captain holding the golden prize.

MORE:

Markram shows good form as Proteas make solid start in pursuit of 282

The Proteas lost two wickets in pursuit of a target of 282 during the middle session of the third day of the World Test Championship at Lord’s.
Sport
23 hours ago

Amla hopes Proteas’ appearance in WTC final can reinvigorate love of Test cricket in SA

Hashim Amla hopes the Proteas' appearance at the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s against Australia can reinvigorate a love of red-ball ...
Sport
1 day ago

Perfect Cummins flattens Proteas

Kagiso Rabada’s two wickets give South Africa glimmer of hope after Aussie destruction.
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas need 282 runs to win World Test Championship

The opening session of the third day of the World Test Championship final did not go according to plan for South Africa.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Comrades Marathon organisers vow to improve after problems on Sunday Sport
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Linda Mntambo’s plea to Sipho Mbule Soccer
  3. In a WTC final of tight margins Ngidi’s lack of discipline costly for Proteas Cricket
  4. POLL | What will it take for Kagiso Rabada to remove the stain of his recent ... Cricket
  5. Markram overwhelmed with emotion of making career-defining century at Lord's Cricket

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News