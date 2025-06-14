Markram overwhelmed with emotion of making career defining century at Lord's

A flick off the hips sent a delivery from Josh Hazlewood racing up the hill towards the boundary in front of the Grandstand pavilion, where one portion of this pro-South Africa crowd lost their collective minds for a moment.

The ball touched the foam, sponsor-emblazoned cushion, in the middle of Lord’s Aiden Markram walked and then stopped.

This was not his usual celebration for a century — that includes a leap and a more animated wave to the crowd and teammates.

That’s because the circumstances at this historic venue were not usual, nor was this innings.

Markram removed his helmet, stared at the grey clouds above him.

He held his right hand in a fist, and then came the arm to his eyes, a gentlemanly wave to the crowd, that included his wife Nicole and his parents and then his South African teammates gathered on the home dressing room balcony.

They were much more enthusiastic. Tristan Stubbs leapt to his feet, Kagiso Rabada — Markram’s long time teammate from back in their SA under 19 days — pumped both fists in the air without stopping.