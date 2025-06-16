Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule

South Africa’s glorious championship-winning moment at Lord’s came against backdrop of concerns about the Test format, that should provide food for thought for the International Cricket Council and particularly the sport’s three wealthiest nations, India, Australia and England.

Proteas players and coaches have made clear that they want to compete in more Tests. “It's always been my most important and favourite format,” said Aiden Markram, the player of the match in the five-wicket World Test Championship final victory over Australia.

“Naturally, playing fewer games is not really on us, it's just sort of the cards you get dealt. But it's really important, in my opinion, to keep Test cricket as the number one in South Africa.”

Markram and others in the Proteas set up have made clear that they understand the dynamics of the international calendar, which in the last few years has been dominated by series’s between England, India and Australia. India, faced Australia Down Under last year in a five match series that drew enormous crowds and are due to face England later this week in another five match series.