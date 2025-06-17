“After all the stuff the CSA board went through in the early 2020s and all that political drama, it's almost like people weren't taking CSA, and the Proteas by extension, seriously. They were like, if you win it's a bonus.
Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen
Beating Australia for the Test mace in a glorious WTC final sets SA back on the path to cricket success
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen believes winning the World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's last week will inspire the South African public to take the Proteas seriously again.
He believes the victory will go a long way to heal scars for former stars such as Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, who were among many who suffered disappointments in 27 years of near misses for the national team at major tournaments after SA's readmission to international sports in the early 1990s.
Cricket in the country also endured a steep downfall in the recent past due to a host of factors, mostly the serious governance issues that plagued Cricket SA (CSA) in the early 2020s.
The Proteas went from having big sponsors to none as potential investors sought to distance themselves from the troubled sport. Like the sponsors, interest from the public dwindled.
In the past two to three years, administration at CSA, after changes in personnel, has improved.
Van der Dussen — who was given a hybrid rather than full-time contract for 2025-26 to spend more time in global T20 competitions and has accepted losing his red-ball place to emerging players — believes the team won the hearts of the public again with their superb victory in a glorious WTC final. SA came back from the dead for a five-wicket victory against Australia at Lord's.
“I think it will make people take Proteas cricket seriously again. In the past few years, even though we [the Proteas] have got to [World Cup] semifinals, people always compare cricket and rugby,” Van der Dussen said.
“It's like a cricket is good, but rugby wins World Cups type of thing.
After Kyle Verreynne hit the winning runs to secure the Test mace, former players, including Steyn and De Villiers, made emotional appearances around Lord's.
Van der Dussen believes the Proteas winning the WTC is an achievement that not only belongs to the 15 players who were in the squad in London, but also to the likes of Steyn and De Villiers, who helped pave the way for the success.
“This is a feat that goes hand in hand with the song the Proteas sing: 'The fire stays burning, to those before us, and those to come, we play together as one'.
“The song started in the times when the Proteas fire started with [2003 to 2014 captain] Graeme [Smith] and AB and Dale, that batch. I think it's AB who was the main driver behind it.
Kagiso Rabada gets by with a little help from his Proteas friends
“I want to say it started in 2010, somewhere there. It was a song acknowledging, as the words say, the guys who had been there and to the guys who are going to come.
“And an acknowledgment that, if you get to sing that song, you're a cog in the engine that keeps going, and it's not yours to keep. It's making the most of it while the sun is shining on you and trying to better the environment and the team and leave the team in a better space.
“But acknowledging there's going to be someone after you too, who's going to pick up the mantle.
“There were 15 guys there [in the squad at Lord's] but I think it's come such a long way in putting to bed a lot of things the guys have been dealing with and carrying on themselves.
“Through all the ICC events and all knockout matches we lost, there are guys who feel responsible and this puts that to bed.”
SportsBoom
