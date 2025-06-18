The world champion Proteas brought the Test Mace back on their arrival, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy by winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.
Captain Temba Bavuma led the team out first, carrying the mace.
Here are some pictures of the arrival.
IN PICS | The Proteas come home as world champs
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
