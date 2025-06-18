Cricket

POLL | Did the Proteas shed the dreaded 'chokers' tag winning the WTC final?

18 June 2025 - 14:37 By TimesLIVE
Temba Bavuma of South Africa and his team and support staff celebrate with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on June 14 2025 in London, England.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The Proteas finally won a major trophy when they lifted the Test Mace after their five-wicket victory against Australia at Lord’s in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that ended on Saturday.

This brought to an end a 27-year period of pain and devastating near-misses for the national cricket team since readmission to international sport in 1991.

They lost in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup a staggering five times (1992, 1999, 2007, 2015 and 2023) and in the T20 version twice (2009 and 2014), plus once in the final last year. This led to the undesired title of “chokers”.

Those who have supported the Proteas and the players over various generations have wanted to move away from the label, preferring to see the team as unfortunate and those defeats as mishaps.

Their stirring WTC final win came against cricket powerhouse Australia, rebounding from a first innings 138 in a match characterised by Temba Bavuma’s captaincy, batting and brave decision to bowl from the toss, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi’s bowling and Aiden Markram’s epic 136.

Their performance on such a stage against such opposition should go a long way to putting the Proteas’ demons to bed and erasing past hurt.

In sport, you’re only as good as your last game, even if it was a classic for the ages like last week’s Test final. Another semifinal defeat and the dreaded chokers tag will be taken out of storage, dusted off and in the headlines again. For now, the Proteas are walking on air.

