Cricket

WATCH | Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo

18 June 2025 - 11:23
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma holds aloft the Test Mace as the 2025 WTC winners return from the final against Australia at Lord's at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma holds aloft the Test Mace as the 2025 WTC winners return from the final against Australia at Lord's at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The world champion Proteas brought the Test Mace back on their arrival, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.

Captain Temba Bavuma led the team out first, carrying the mace.

Conrad was asked about his father dying in March, in the months building up to the final.

“It’s been tough but the show must go on. With two runs to go [to win] I remembered him and how he said to me that he wants to see us beat Australia. And, ja, I had a moment,” he said.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie enthused that with the world champion Springboks in rugby and Proteas in Test cricket, Bafana Bafana’s resurgence to end third in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Mamelodi Sundowns winning their first match at the Club World Cup in the US against Ulsan on Tuesday and athletes excelling, South Africans sport is healthy.

“I mean, you saw Sundowns yesterday. We have the best rugby players, we have the best rugby team, we have the best cricket team, we have the best surfing team. I can go on and on and on.

“South Africa is the best sporting nation in the world and you better believe that.”

MORE:

Kagiso Rabada gets by with a little help from his Proteas friends

‘We haven’t even been playing with each other for a long time and we produce this — I don’t think that’s normal.’
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule

‘It's really important, in my opinion, to keep Test cricket as the number one in South Africa.’
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Proteas fans start to get into full voice for Test champs at OR Tambo

Supporters were beginning to fill the arrivals hall and get into full voice as they awaited the arrival of the World Test champions Proteas from ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen

Beating Australia for the Test mace in a glorious WTC final sets SA back on the path to cricket success.
Sport
23 hours ago

Markram’s great moment may be SA’s greatest innings

De Villiers and Smith, who were at Lord’s to witness Markram’s magnificence first-hand, are likely to happily accept being pushed down the list.
Sport
2 days ago

‘I just want to see you beat Australia one day’: Shukri honours late dad’s wish

While Markram, Rabada and Bavuma deservedly earned plaudits, this was a result built on collective effort.
Sport
2 days ago

A win for more than just South African cricket

'Jerusalema' blared from the speakers at Lord’s, followed by 'Nkalakatha'. It felt like South Africa had finally taken over cricket.
Sport
3 days ago

It's Bavuma's world

“What’s that?” someone cheekily inquired of Temba Bavuma as he placed the ICC Test mace down in front of him. “I found it out there on the field,” ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener Soccer
  2. Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule Cricket
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup Soccer
  4. Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen Cricket
  5. Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan Soccer

Latest Videos

Victorious Proteas return from WTC 2025
Trump to put back deadline for TikTok decision for third time | REUTERS