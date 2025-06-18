Sports minister Gayton McKenzie enthused that with the world champion Springboks in rugby and Proteas in Test cricket, Bafana Bafana’s resurgence to end third in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Mamelodi Sundowns winning their first match at the Club World Cup in the US against Ulsan on Tuesday and athletes excelling, South Africans sport is healthy.
“I mean, you saw Sundowns yesterday. We have the best rugby players, we have the best rugby team, we have the best cricket team, we have the best surfing team. I can go on and on and on.
“South Africa is the best sporting nation in the world and you better believe that.”
WATCH | Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The world champion Proteas brought the Test Mace back on their arrival, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.
Captain Temba Bavuma led the team out first, carrying the mace.
Conrad was asked about his father dying in March, in the months building up to the final.
“It’s been tough but the show must go on. With two runs to go [to win] I remembered him and how he said to me that he wants to see us beat Australia. And, ja, I had a moment,” he said.
