WATCH | Proteas fans start to get into full voice for Test champs at OR Tambo

18 June 2025 - 09:39
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Fans await the arrival of the World Test champion Proteas at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Image: Marc Strydom

Supporters were beginning to fill the arrivals hall and get into full voice as they awaited the arrival of the World Test champions Proteas from London at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The Proteas' flight was scheduled in at about 9.30am.

Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy, winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.

READ MORE:

Kagiso Rabada gets by with a little help from his Proteas friends

‘We haven’t even been playing with each other for a long time and we produce this — I don’t think that’s normal.’
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule

‘It's really important, in my opinion, to keep Test cricket as the number one in South Africa.’
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen

Beating Australia for the Test mace in a glorious WTC final sets SA back on the path to cricket success.
Sport
23 hours ago

Markram’s great moment may be SA’s greatest innings

De Villiers and Smith, who were at Lord’s to witness Markram’s magnificence first-hand, are likely to happily accept being pushed down the list.
Sport
2 days ago

‘I just want to see you beat Australia one day’: Shukri honours late dad’s wish

While Markram, Rabada and Bavuma deservedly earned plaudits, this was a result built on collective effort.
Sport
2 days ago

A win for more than just South African cricket

'Jerusalema' blared from the speakers at Lord’s, followed by 'Nkalakatha'. It felt like South Africa had finally taken over cricket.
Sport
3 days ago

Magnificent Markram shines as Proteas clinch the World Test Championship title

South Africa are world champions.
Sport
3 days ago
