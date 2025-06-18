Supporters were beginning to fill the arrivals hall and get into full voice as they awaited the arrival of the World Test champions Proteas from London at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
The Proteas' flight was scheduled in at about 9.30am.
Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy, winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.
WATCH | Proteas fans start to get into full voice for Test champs at OR Tambo
Image: Marc Strydom
Supporters were beginning to fill the arrivals hall and get into full voice as they awaited the arrival of the World Test champions Proteas from London at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
The Proteas' flight was scheduled in at about 9.30am.
Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy, winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.
READ MORE:
Kagiso Rabada gets by with a little help from his Proteas friends
Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule
Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen
Markram’s great moment may be SA’s greatest innings
‘I just want to see you beat Australia one day’: Shukri honours late dad’s wish
A win for more than just South African cricket
Magnificent Markram shines as Proteas clinch the World Test Championship title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos