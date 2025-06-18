The Proteas returned home on Wednesday after lifting their first major trophy over the weekend. They beat old foes Australia by five wickets at Lord's in London on Saturday to win the World Test Championship final.
Supporters arrived early at the arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to await the arrival of the team.
WATCH LIVE | World champ Proteas return from WTC victory at Lord's
Courtesy of SABC News
