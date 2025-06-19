Cricket

IN PICS | World champ Proteas meet, greet and sign at Mandela Square

19 June 2025 - 18:59 By Sports Staff
The Proteas' Ryan Rickelton shares a selfie with a fan at the newly-crowed world Test Champions did a meet and greet for supporters at Nelson Mandela Square on Thursday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The world Test champion Proteas greeted crowds of fans, did Q and As, showed off of the Test Mace and signed autographs for thrilled supporters at Nelson Mandela Square at Sandton City on Thursday.

The Proteas returned from winning the World Test Championship final at Lord's in London on Wednesday. They won their first major international trophy.

Their dramatic, thrilling five-wicket win against Australia in a Test for the ages that concluded on Saturday brought to an end a 27-year period of pain and devastating near-misses for the national cricket team since readmission to international sport in 1991. 

The Proteas at Nelson Mandela Square on Thursday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The Proteas players signing autographs at Nelson Mndela Square.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

