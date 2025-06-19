IN PICS | World champ Proteas meet, greet and sign at Mandela Square

The world Test champion Proteas greeted crowds of fans, did Q and As, showed off of the Test Mace and signed autographs for thrilled supporters at Nelson Mandela Square at Sandton City on Thursday.

The Proteas returned from winning the World Test Championship final at Lord's in London on Wednesday. They won their first major international trophy.

Their dramatic, thrilling five-wicket win against Australia in a Test for the ages that concluded on Saturday brought to an end a 27-year period of pain and devastating near-misses for the national cricket team since readmission to international sport in 1991.