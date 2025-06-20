Reuters reports that Zimbabwe have included uncapped seamer Kundai Matigimu in their 16-player squad for the series.
Hamstring injury rules Bavuma out of Proteas’ Zimbabwe Tests
SA squad markedly different from group that claimed historic WTC triumph
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe because of a left hamstring strain.
Bavuma sustained the injury while batting in the second innings of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s last week.
Cricket SA confirmed on Friday Bavuma is set to undergo further scans to assess the extent of the injury.
Keshav Maharaj will captain the team in the two Tests, which don’t form part of the 2027 World Test Championship cycle because Zimbabwe aren’t part of that competition.
There will be no batting replacement for Bavuma.
The South African squad for the two Tests, which will both be played in Bulawayo, is markedly different from the group that claimed a historic triumph against Australia in the WTC final at Lord's, which concluded on Saturday.
Five cross-format players, including the player of the match at Lord’s, Aiden Markram, were not included to manage their workloads ahead of a busy year for the Proteas. Besides tours to Pakistan and India later this year, which include Tests, ODIs and T20s, the Proteas will also travel to Australia and England for limited-overs series.
Lungi Ngidi will also only be available for the second Test.
Lesego Senokwane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Codi Yusuf, Prenelan Subrayen and Dewald Brevis are the five uncapped players in the squad.
Reuters reports that Zimbabwe have included uncapped seamer Kundai Matigimu in their 16-player squad for the series.
Matigimu, 27, earns a maiden call-up with Richard Ngarava unavailable due to a back injury. Batter Ben Curran is also out with a fractured finger.
Prince Masvaure and Takudzwanashe Kaitano are back in the squad to bolster the batting, while leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa also earns a recall. The team will be led by captain Craig Ervine.
The first Test will be played from June 28 to July 2 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the second from July 6 to 10.
Zimbabwe squad
Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch and Sean Williams
Proteas squad
David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorious, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf
