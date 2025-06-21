Cricket

Pope ton continues England revival after India collapse

21 June 2025 - 20:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ollie Pope of England walks off at the end of play after scoring a century during Day 2 of the 1st Rothesay Test against India at Headingley on June 21 2025 in Leeds, England.
Ollie Pope of England walks off at the end of play after scoring a century during Day 2 of the 1st Rothesay Test against India at Headingley on June 21 2025 in Leeds, England.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

A superb unbeaten century from Ollie Pope helped drag England back into the first test against India at Headingley on Saturday, with the home side closing day 2 on 209/3, 262 runs behind the touring side.

India were cruising late in the morning session on 430/3, only to be all out for 471, England taking the last seven wickets in an hour either side of lunch to give themselves hope of mounting a disappointing day one.

In reply, in more difficult, overcast conditions, the highest-ranked test bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, struck to remove England opener Zak Crawley for four before Ben Duckett and Pope steadied the ship to the delight of the home crowd.

Bumrah broke their 122-run second-wicket partnership when he bowled Duckett for 62, before Joe Root became the Indian dangerman's next victim moments after Pope had reached his second successive test ton.

Root was caught at slip for 28 and Harry Brook was very fortunate to survive in the final over of the day when he was caught at mid-wicket off a Bumrah no-ball.

MORE:

Hamstring injury rules Bavuma out of Proteas’ Zimbabwe Tests

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe because of a left hamstring strain.
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS | World champ Proteas meet, greet and sign at Mandela Square

SA returned from winning the World Test Championship final at Lord's in London on Wednesday.
Sport
2 days ago

Teenager Konstas not out to prove himself ahead of West Indies return

Teenage batter Sam Konstas has vowed to take a more conventional approach than in his early Test appearances for Australia after earning a recall to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Proteas' potential ‘scares and excites’ me, says coach Shukri Conrad

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has dismissed talk of a “big three” in Test cricket comprising Australia, India and England, saying his victorious team ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC Soccer
  2. POLL | Can Sundowns pull off an upset and beat Dortmund in the Club World Cup? Soccer
  3. POLL | What do you think of Athletics SA holding business meetings in a tavern? Sport
  4. With Euro teams feeling heat in the US, are Dortmund vulnerable against ... Soccer
  5. Buckley advises Sundowns to be physical against old team Dortmund Soccer

Latest Videos

DJ Sabby ft Loki, LMK, Obren, Ndaba Ndaba & Khalipha - Shelele
Congo conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy | Reuters