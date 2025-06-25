‘Bazball with brains’ — England’s refined style could yield results this year

England's ultra-aggressive approach has brought plenty of highs and also drawn criticism for some self-inflicted lows, but their thrilling win over India showed a refined version of 'Bazball' that could produce a year to remember.

When coach Brendon McCullum teamed up with bit-hitting captain Ben Stokes, the term 'Bazball' quickly became a staple in cricket vernacular, as the normally conservative English Test arena was treated to a new, rip-roaring style.

A team who had won one of their previous 17 Test matches not only enjoyed a huge uplift in results, the manner of their victories came about thanks to a rapid run rate not previously seen in Test cricket.

Criticism came when their aggressive approach was seen as too cavalier, especially during last year's Ashes where they were the better side in many matches but ended up drawing the series.