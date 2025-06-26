Brevis could add more oomph to Proteas Test side, with bat and ball
His presence in both the Test and T20 squads in Zimbabwe suggests Dewald Brevis will play an increasingly bigger role for the Proteas in the foreseeable future.
That should come as no surprise, because Brevis has long been forecast to make a major impression at international level. Yet on the eve of a likely Test debut in the first match that starts in Bulawayo on Saturday, it feels like it’s taken Brevis a long time to earn what would be only his third international cap — having played two T20s against Australia in 2023.
But Brevis is no longer the flashy AB de Villiers clone of his formative years. “Brevie’s matured nicely from when I last worked with him in 2022,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.
Part of Conrad’s under-19 World Cup squad that year, Brevis announced himself to the world with record-setting figures at that tournament. He signed an IPL contract soon after but in the next two years his performances in the middle didn’t match the hype.
Last season, however, saw Brevis finally live up to the fanfare. Not only was he a central figure in MI Cape Town’s charge to the SA20 title, but he impacted the Titans in both the provincial One-Day and Four-Day competitions.
In the latter he was the second-highest run-scorer with an aggregate of 573 runs, including two centuries and two half-centuries. “He’s got experience under his belt with regards to first class cricket,” said Conrad.
Brevis has retained that aggressive and stylish streak in the red-ball format too. While Conrad couldn’t confirm a starting team for the first Test, Brevis provides the kind of spark with the bat that Conrad enjoys.
A bit like Harry Brook does for England, Brevis is able to change the momentum of an innings. Though not as important as in the limited-overs formats, that Brevis scored his runs in last season’s Four Day series at a strike rate of 88.69 is indicative of intent.
“The exciting thing, and this is the message Ashwell (Prince, the batting coach) and I keep ramming home, is that we don’t want guys to come here and change things because they feel it’s international level. Whatever they’ve got we want to enhance and showcase,” said Conrad.
The first Test is scheduled for 28 June to 2 July, with the second match set to run from 6 to 10 July.
The first Test is scheduled for 28 June to 2 July, with the second match set to run from 6 to 10 July.#ZIMvSA #ExperienceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/B1PYV29MCR
His leg-spin is an extra string to his bow that Conrad has always encouraged Brevis to improve and on a slow pitch in Bulawayo, even if SA do start with two front-line spinners, it could prove useful.
“I’m really excited to see what we can get out of Brevie with his not-so-filthy leg-spin,” said Conrad. “With the bowling I always felt there was something, there was more we could unlock. Depending on the balance we go with for this Test he could play a role with the ball. I want to see what he can bring.”
With six players who started the World Test Championship final missing the two Tests in Zimbabwe (Lungi Ngidi is available for the second match), the side that starts on Saturday will be short on experience.
Kwena Maphaka, who has played just one Test, will lead the attack, likely alongside Corbin Bosch, who has also played just one Test.
“For a 19-year-old to be given that responsibility doesn’t only speak volumes for how highly we rate him, but also the calibre and mentality he possesses,” Conrad said of Maphaka. “This is a great time for him, where he is not the third quick (bowler) behind KG and Marco, but he’s the main dog. That responsibility will grow him massively. But just like we have to be patient with batters, you need to be patient with bowlers.
“We won’t see the best of Kwena Maphaka in the next couple of months, but these are the building blocks so that we see the best of Kwena in three to four years’ time.”
Keshav Maharaj will captain the side, with Temba Bavuma absent because of the hamstring strain suffered at Lord’s. Conrad is mulling over whether to start just one spinner or two on a pitch he believes will get slower as the match progresses.
The second spinner’s slot would see Prenalen Subrayen make his debut, with Conrad keen on assessing the off-spinner with one eye on tours later this year to Pakistan and India.
Squads
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams
South Africa: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorious, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.