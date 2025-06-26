Brevis could add more oomph to Proteas Test side, with bat and ball

His presence in both the Test and T20 squads in Zimbabwe suggests Dewald Brevis will play an increasingly bigger role for the Proteas in the foreseeable future.

That should come as no surprise, because Brevis has long been forecast to make a major impression at international level. Yet on the eve of a likely Test debut in the first match that starts in Bulawayo on Saturday, it feels like it’s taken Brevis a long time to earn what would be only his third international cap — having played two T20s against Australia in 2023.

But Brevis is no longer the flashy AB de Villiers clone of his formative years. “Brevie’s matured nicely from when I last worked with him in 2022,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

Part of Conrad’s under-19 World Cup squad that year, Brevis announced himself to the world with record-setting figures at that tournament. He signed an IPL contract soon after but in the next two years his performances in the middle didn’t match the hype.