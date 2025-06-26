Burger and Coetzee return to provide pace for Proteas in T20 tri-series

The express pace of Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee will return to the international circuit as the Proteas behind preparations for next T20 World Cup with a triangular series in Zimbabwe that also involves New Zealand.

Burger and Coetzee battled injuries last summer, which in the case of the former — suffered lumbar stress fracture — kept him out of game for the entire season, while Coetzeen, after playing the T20 series against India and then the first Test against Sri Lanka, missed the rest of the summer with a groin problem.

The Proteas start the series against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 14. It will be Shukri Conrad’s first assignment in the T20 format after he took over the coaching responsibilities for the white ball sides when Rob Walter resigned in April.

Walter, will be overseeing the preparation of the Black Caps after he accepted that job a month later.