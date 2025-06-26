Burger and Coetzee return to provide pace for Proteas in T20 tri-series
Shukri Conrad’s first assignment in the T20 format, while Rob Walter will be overseeing New Zealand
The express pace of Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee will return to the international circuit as the Proteas behind preparations for next T20 World Cup with a triangular series in Zimbabwe that also involves New Zealand.
Burger and Coetzee battled injuries last summer, which in the case of the former — suffered lumbar stress fracture — kept him out of game for the entire season, while Coetzeen, after playing the T20 series against India and then the first Test against Sri Lanka, missed the rest of the summer with a groin problem.
The Proteas start the series against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 14. It will be Shukri Conrad’s first assignment in the T20 format after he took over the coaching responsibilities for the white ball sides when Rob Walter resigned in April.
Walter, will be overseeing the preparation of the Black Caps after he accepted that job a month later.
With a host of household names, including T20 captain Aiden Markram, still on a break after South Africa's World Test Championship final victory this month and with an eye on a hectic schedule the rest of the year, the Proteas will be led by veteran Rassie van der Dussen.
“Rassie has led the side before and brings experience to the role, while providing valuable support to the younger players on this tour,” Conrad said.
Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rubin Hermann all earned their first call ups for the T20 side.
“Lhuan-dré and Rubin have been rewarded for their outstanding domestic form in the SA20 and we’re excited to see how they adapt to the demands of international cricket. We know what Corbin has to offer at this level and we are keen to see how his Test and ODI skills will translate to the T20I arena,” said Conrad.
“Having three quality spin options gives us a great deal of variety, especially in conditions like Harare. Senuran has been impressive in the domestic set-up and his ability to contribute with the bat adds great balance to the squad.”
SA squad for T20 Tri-Series in Zimbabwe:
Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, GeraldCoetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane